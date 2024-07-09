Search terms

    3000 Series Blender

    HR2041/16

    Smooth blending with no lumps in 45 seconds*

    Designed to improve your everyday blending, with the 450W power and blade performance you need to take on all your ingredients and even crush ice. Delivering a smooth consistency with minimal effort and in no time at all.

    3000 Series Blender

    Unique ProBlend system ensures smooth consistency

    Unique ProBlend system perfectly combines 3 technologies, custom-designed to ensure smooth blending with no lumps in just 45 seconds*. The 450W power motor drives the blending flow to circulate all your ingredients evenly, while the innovative blade design is specially shaped to maximize the cutting area. Last but not least, the jar is designed with unique ribs to continuously guide ingredients back into the blending flow.

    Crushes ice into fine pieces in just 45 seconds**

    Use the ProBlend system plus the Pulse setting to crush ice cubes into fine pieces in just 45 seconds**. Perfect for your favorite chilled drinks and smoothies, and great for special desserts.

    1 speed + Pulse settings to choose from

    Produce a wide range of drinks and enable fast ingredient preparation for your favorite meals with 1 speed and Pulse settings to choose from. Use for ingredients from herbs, spices and veggies, to grinding coffee, and even crushing ice to make a delicious chilled smoothie.

    Large jar perfectly sized for your family's needs

    Serves up to 5 drinks (based on 200ml glass size) thanks to 1L effective capacity.***

    Download the HomeID app for healthy, tasty family favorites

    Download and discover the HomeID app with +200 ideas on how to make your favorite drinks, meals and snacks with the help of your new blender. Healthy cooking should be simple and leave your family wanting more. That is why the NutriU app offers a variety of healthy alternatives of your favorite dishes. From healthy chocolate desserts to nutrient-packed main meals, we create our recipes healthy but without compromising on delicious taste.

    Specially designed to process different ingredients

    The new 4 star blade mill grinds efficiently, being up to 3 x times faster. Perfect for grinding coffee, nuts, herbs and spices into the fine consistency you need.

    MTP sensor prevents motor overheating

    Special Motor Thermo Protection (MTP) sensor is designed to prevent the motor from overheating and protects from over-current condition during use.

    Ergonomic and robust design for ease of use

    The design has been carefully considered to be both ergonomic and robust, while also being modern and stylish, sized to fit in all types of kitchen. The jar shape is comfortable to grip and the rotary knob enables easy operation.

    Durable stainless steel blades

    Durable stainless steel blades stay sharp and free from rust or tarnishing for longer.

    Suction feet for no vibrations during use

    The blender features suction feet for stability and to ensure it doesn’t vibrate during use.

    2-year warranty

    For additional peace of mind, the blender comes with a 2-year warranty.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Color(s)
      White

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Accessories

      Mill
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      450W  W
      Cord length
      0.85 m  m
      Effective capacity
      1 l  l

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      164x192x377 mm  mm

    • General specifications

      Dishwasher safe
      Yes
      Product features
      • Problend technology with 4 star stainless steel blade
      • Durability: Motor Thermo protection sensor
      • Easy to clean: Dishwasher safe
      • Jar size: 1.9L maximum capacity
      • Jar size: 1L effective capacity
      • Speed settings: 1 speed+pulse
      • Easy to store: Integrated power and cord storage
      • Doesn’t vibrate: Suction feet
      • Jar material: Plastic
      • Accessories: mill

    • Finishing

      Body material
      Plastic
      Jar material
      Plastic
      knives material
      Stainless steel

    • Service

      Warranty
      2 years global warranty

    • * Tested in MAX mode on various recipes
    • **Tested in PULSE mode, with 8 ice cubes (2.5x2.5x2.5cm)
    • *** if considered a glass of 200ml

