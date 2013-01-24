The perfect fit for any kitchen
This is the world’s most compact full sized blender. The large storage jar slots over the base of the Philips blender, making it half the size of normal blenders. Its performance is equally impressive, with its 5 star blade, 400W motor See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The perfect fit for any kitchen
This is the world’s most compact full sized blender. The large storage jar slots over the base of the Philips blender, making it half the size of normal blenders. Its performance is equally impressive, with its 5 star blade, 400W motor See all benefits
The perfect fit for any kitchen
This is the world’s most compact full sized blender. The large storage jar slots over the base of the Philips blender, making it half the size of normal blenders. Its performance is equally impressive, with its 5 star blade, 400W motor See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The perfect fit for any kitchen
This is the world’s most compact full sized blender. The large storage jar slots over the base of the Philips blender, making it half the size of normal blenders. Its performance is equally impressive, with its 5 star blade, 400W motor See all benefits
Takes half the storage space of normal blenders as the jar fits over the base.
Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar.
Chop, dice and splice effortlessly thanks to the 5 star serrated blade.
Clean easily and effectively by removing the blade from the jar.
Fully-guaranteed for 2 years.
Keep seeds and pips out of your juice with this convenient filter.
Use the mill accessory of this Philips blender to grind wet and dry ingredients like coffee beas, dried herbs, chili and pepper in seconds.
Process at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of settings.
Design specifications
General specifications
Technical specifications