    Viva Collection Juicer

    HR1863/22

    Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

    This Philips juicer extracts even more juice from your fruit and vegetables. Cleaning can be done within 1 minute thanks to the revolutionary “QUICKClean” technology. Treat yourself with the joy of healthy homemade juice every day!

    Viva Collection Juicer

    Up to 2L of juice in one go & clean up within 1min

    • 700W
    • QuickClean
    • 2 L, XL tube
    Pre-clean function rinses away the unwanted fibers

    The Philips juicer is the 1st centrifugal juicer on the market with a pre-clean function. By pouring water in the pusher, you can create a water fountain in the appliance, which rinses away the unwanted fibers from the lid and makes the sieve easier to clean.

    Quick and easy assembly of all parts

    Quick and easy assembly of all parts.

    Easy checking of the pulp with see-through pulp container

    Enjoy a true interactive juicing experience. The lid and the pulp container are transparent so you can see your fruits and vegetables being juiced. You also directly see when the container is full which means it is time to empty it.

    Juice up to 2L in one go

    You can make up to 2L of juice in one go without needing to empty the pulp container.

    XL feeding tube (75mm)

    The 75 mm extra large feeding tube allows you to juice even large fruits and vegetables like apples, carrots and beetroots without pre-cutting.

    Powerful 700 W motor

    Strong 700 W motor for blending, mixing and crushing effectively.

    QuickClean technology

    The Philips juicer is designed for easy cleaning thanks to QuickClean technology. Cleaning can now be done within 1 minute, thanks to the integrated pulp container and smooth surfaces.

    All pulp collected in one place for easy disposal

    The pulp will all be collected in the only place where it should be: in the pulp container of your Philips juicer. That means there is no need to remove pulp from other parts such as the lid anymore. Due to the round design and smooth surfaces without nooks and crannies, the pulp is easy to reach and the container is much easier to clean.

    QuickClean sieve

    A lot of pulp fibres usually get stuck in the sieve, which makes it very difficult to clean. Thanks to the innovative QuickClean technology all surfaces of the sieve are smooth, which helps you wipe away the fibres with a standard kitchen sponge.

    Smooth and easy to clean surfaces

    The juicer is designed with round shapes and smooth surfaces to facilitate easy rinsing under the tap.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Material housing
      Aluminium
      Color(s)
      Aluminium
      Material jug
      SAN jug and PS cover
      Material pulp container and pusher
      PS

    • Easy to clean

      Dishwasher-safe accessories
      Yes
      Quickclean
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1  m
      Power
      700  W
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Capacity
      2  L
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz
      Pulp container
      1.2  L
      Feeding tube dia
      75  mm
      Capacity juice jug
      800  ml

    • General specifications

      Non-slip feet
      Yes
      Integrated cord storage
      Yes
      Speed setting
      1
      Safety clamps
      Yes

