Viva Collection

Juicer

HR1855/70
    Viva Collection Juicer

    Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

    This Philips juicer extracts even more juice from your fruits and vegetables. Cleaning can be done within 1 minute thanks to the revolutionary "QUICKClean" technology. Treat yourself with the joy of healthy homemade juice every day!

      Make up to 2L of juice in one go and clean up with

      • 800 W
      • QuickClean
      • 2 L, XL tube
      • Drip stop
      QuickClean technology

      QuickClean technology

      The Philips juicer is designed for easy cleaning thanks to QuickClean technology. Cleaning can now be done within 1 minute, thanks to the integrated pulp container and smooth surfaces.

      Pre-clean function rinses away the unwanted fibers

      Pre-clean function rinses away the unwanted fibers

      The Philips juicer is the 1st centrifugal juicer on the market with a pre-clean function. By pouring water in the pusher, you can create a water fountain in the appliance, which rinses away the unwanted fibers from the lid and makes the sieve easier to clean.

      All pulp collected in one place for easy disposal

      All pulp collected in one place for easy disposal

      The pulp will all be collected in the only place where it should be: in the pulp container of your Philips juicer. That means there is no need to remove pulp from other parts such as the lid anymore. Due to the round design and smooth surfaces without nooks and crannies, the pulp is easy to reach and the container is much easier to clean.

      QuickClean sieve

      QuickClean sieve

      A lot of pulp fibres usually get stuck in the sieve, which makes it very difficult to clean. Thanks to the innovative QuickClean technology all surfaces of the sieve are smooth, which helps you wipe away the fibres with a standard kitchen sponge.

      Easy checking of the pulp with see-through pulp container

      Easy checking of the pulp with see-through pulp container

      Enjoy a true interactive juicing experience. The lid and the pulp container are transparent so you can see your fruits and vegetables being juiced. You also directly see when the container is full which means it is time to empty it.

      Quick and easy assembly of all parts

      Quick and easy assembly of all parts

      Quick and easy assembly of all parts.

      Juice up to 2L in one go

      Juice up to 2L in one go

      You can make up to 2L of juice in one go without needing to empty the pulp container.

      Powerful 800 W motor

      Powerful 800 W motor

      Juice the toughest fruits and vegetables effortlessly with the strong 800W motor.

      XL feeding tube (75mm)

      XL feeding tube (75mm)

      The 75 mm extra large feeding tube allows you to juice even large fruits and vegetables like apples, carrots and beetroots without pre-cutting.

      Smooth and easy to clean surfaces

      The juicer is designed with round shapes and smooth surfaces to facilitate easy rinsing under the tap.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        Ink black
        Material housing
        ABS Plastic
        Material jug
        SAN jug and PS cover
        Material pulp container and pusher
        PS

      • General specifications

        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Safety clamps
        Yes
        Integrated cord storage
        Yes
        Speed setting
        1
        Drip-stop
        Yes
        Product features
        Pre-clean

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        800  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Cord length
        1  m
        Pulp container
        1.2  L
        Feeding tube dia
        75  mm
        Capacity
        2  L
        Capacity juice jug
        800  ml

      • Easy to clean

        Dishwasher-safe accessories
        Yes
        Quickclean
        Yes

