Maximum variety, minimum effort
The possibilities are limitless with this Philips Juicer and Blender. Make fresh juices. Blend homemade soups; nutritional smoothies and even soy milk. Grind nuts and spices. Make salads, dips and pastes. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Maximum variety, minimum effort
The possibilities are limitless with this Philips Juicer and Blender. Make fresh juices. Blend homemade soups; nutritional smoothies and even soy milk. Grind nuts and spices. Make salads, dips and pastes. See all benefits
Maximum variety, minimum effort
The possibilities are limitless with this Philips Juicer and Blender. Make fresh juices. Blend homemade soups; nutritional smoothies and even soy milk. Grind nuts and spices. Make salads, dips and pastes. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Maximum variety, minimum effort
The possibilities are limitless with this Philips Juicer and Blender. Make fresh juices. Blend homemade soups; nutritional smoothies and even soy milk. Grind nuts and spices. Make salads, dips and pastes. See all benefits
Juice continuously using the 500ml detachable pulp container
Blend at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of setting.
Detachable blade for easy cleaning.
Grind nuts, spices or herbs with just a press of a button.
Enjoy your favorite salads with chopped vegetables & herbs.
Compact design for easy storage.
All detachable parts are dishwasher safe.
Puree ingredients with the grinder and make dips and pastes.
Design specifications
General specifications
Easy to clean
Accessories
Technical specifications
Dimensions