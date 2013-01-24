Home
  Healthy food made easily
    Healthy food made easily

    The Philips hand blender with its powerful 250 Watt motor helps you prepare perfect soups, purees and shakes easily. See all benefits

      For perfect soups, purees and shakes

      • 250W
      • With beaker
      1 l beaker with lid to store soups, puree or shakes

      Wall bracket included

      Detachable plastic bar

      Detaches with the twist of the hand.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Speeds
        1

      • Technical specifications

        Wattage
        250  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Cord length
        1.3  m

      • Design specifications

        Material housing
        PP and rubber
        Material jars
        SAN
        Material blade
        Stainless steel

      • Accessories

        Beaker with lid
        1  L
        Wall bracket
        Yes

