Search terms

1

shaving heads

HQ167/50
  • Keep a close shave Keep a close shave Keep a close shave
    -{discount-value}

    shaving heads

    HQ167/50

    Keep a close shave

    Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    shaving heads

    Keep a close shave

    Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. See all benefits

    Keep a close shave

    Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    shaving heads

    Keep a close shave

    Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Shaver replacement blades

      Keep a close shave

      Change heads every 12 months for best results

      • Lift & Cut
      • 3 heads

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving heads

        Fits product types
        • HQ6705
        • HQ671
        • HQ673
        • HQ6740
        • HQ6761
        • HQ6762
        • 6701X
        • 6705X
        • 6711X
        • 6737X
        • HQ6710
        • HQ6715
        • HQ6720
        • HQ6725
        • HQ6730
        • HQ6735
        • HQ6755
        • HQ6756
        • HQ6757
        • HQ6760
        • HQ6763

      • Shaving heads

        Shaving heads per packaging
        3

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.