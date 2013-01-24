Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Essential

Air Styler

HP8659/00
  • Easy hairstyling with ionic care Easy hairstyling with ionic care Easy hairstyling with ionic care
    -{discount-value}

    Essential Air Styler

    HP8659/00

    Easy hairstyling with ionic care

    Dry and style in one go. Philips Air Styler with Keratin ceramic and Ionic care - for naturally straight and beautifully smooth hair. See all benefits

    Essential Air Styler

    Easy hairstyling with ionic care

    Dry and style in one go. Philips Air Styler with Keratin ceramic and Ionic care - for naturally straight and beautifully smooth hair. See all benefits

    Easy hairstyling with ionic care

    Dry and style in one go. Philips Air Styler with Keratin ceramic and Ionic care - for naturally straight and beautifully smooth hair. See all benefits

    Essential Air Styler

    Easy hairstyling with ionic care

    Dry and style in one go. Philips Air Styler with Keratin ceramic and Ionic care - for naturally straight and beautifully smooth hair. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all curlers

      Easy hairstyling with ionic care

      • Keratin Ceramic coating
      • Ionic care
      • ThermoProtect temperature
      Gentle, yet effective styling power

      Gentle, yet effective styling power

      The Air Styler with 650W airflow for a gentle drying and styling. Achieve beautiful results every day.

      Protective ceramic coating with Keratin infusion

      Protective ceramic coating with Keratin infusion

      The bristles with keratin-infused ceramic coating glide smoothly through your hair for naturally straight and shiny look.

      More Care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

      More Care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

      Ionic conditioning enables anti-static drying. Charged negative ions eliminate static hair, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair that shines beautifully.

      ThermoProtect temperature setting

      ThermoProtect temperature setting

      The ThermoProtect temperature setting provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results in a caring way.

      Paddle Straightening Brush for naturally straight looks

      Paddle Straightening Brush for naturally straight looks

      With the innovative Paddle Straightening Brush, attached to the handle, you can create beautiful naturally straight looking hair, without damage.

      2 heat & speed settings

      2 heat & speed settings

      Two flexible heat and speed settings for easy styling.

      1.8 m cord for maximum flexibility

      1.8 m cord for maximum flexibility

      1.8 m cord for maximum flexibility.

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

      Technical Specifications

      • Caring technologies

        Keratin infused coating
        Yes
        Ion technology
        Yes
        ThermoProtect
        Yes

      • Power

        Wattage
        650W
        Voltage
        220-240V

      • Technical specifications

        Heat settings
        2

      • Ease of use

        Storage hook
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year worldwide warranty
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.