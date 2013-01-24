Easy hairstyling with ionic care
Dry and style in one go. Philips Air Styler with Keratin ceramic and Ionic care - for naturally straight and beautifully smooth hair. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Easy hairstyling with ionic care
Dry and style in one go. Philips Air Styler with Keratin ceramic and Ionic care - for naturally straight and beautifully smooth hair. See all benefits
Easy hairstyling with ionic care
Dry and style in one go. Philips Air Styler with Keratin ceramic and Ionic care - for naturally straight and beautifully smooth hair. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Easy hairstyling with ionic care
Dry and style in one go. Philips Air Styler with Keratin ceramic and Ionic care - for naturally straight and beautifully smooth hair. See all benefits
The Air Styler with 650W airflow for a gentle drying and styling. Achieve beautiful results every day.
The bristles with keratin-infused ceramic coating glide smoothly through your hair for naturally straight and shiny look.
Ionic conditioning enables anti-static drying. Charged negative ions eliminate static hair, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair that shines beautifully.
The ThermoProtect temperature setting provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results in a caring way.
With the innovative Paddle Straightening Brush, attached to the handle, you can create beautiful naturally straight looking hair, without damage.
Two flexible heat and speed settings for easy styling.
1.8 m cord for maximum flexibility.
The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.
Caring technologies
Power
Technical specifications
Ease of use
Service