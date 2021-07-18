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    StraightCare Essential Straightener

    HP8401/00

    Always ready made easy

    Straighten and style your hair with this easy-to-use Philips straightener. This product makes styling at home quick and convenient. Look your best for all those important selfie moments.

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    StraightCare Essential Straightener

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    Always ready made easy

    Easily straighten and style your hair at home

    • Keratin-infused plates
    • Styling temperature 210°C
    • 60 secs heat up time
    Keratin infusion for better care

    Keratin infusion for better care

    Keratin is the hair's essential ingredient which makes them strong, healthy and gorgeous looking. The ceramic is enriched with keratin to even better take care of your hair.

    210°C professional temperature for perfect salon results

    210°C professional temperature for perfect salon results

    This styling temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look like you've just come from the salon.

    Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

    Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

    The straightener has a fast heat-up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds.

    Cool Tip to easily create curls and waves

    Cool Tip to easily create curls and waves

    The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool. You can safely hold it while you're curling to create beautiful curls, waves and bouncy styles.

    A useful swivel cord rotates and prevents tangled wires

    A useful swivel cord rotates and prevents tangled wires

    The swivel cord technology conveniently rotates the cord and prevents unnecessary tangles.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.6  m
      Maximum temperature
      210  °C
      Heat-up time
      60 sec
      Plate size
      19x85 mm

    • Features

      Hanging loop
      Yes
      2 year guarantee
      Yes
      Swivel cord
      Yes
      Material plates
      Keratin-infused ceramic plates
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