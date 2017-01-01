Give your hair an instant care with ionic conditoning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair’s shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully shiny, smooth and frizz-free.
Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature and it is one of the best materials for straightening plates. The plates glide effortlesly through your hair, giving you perfect shiny hair.
Digital settings with adjustable heat to get smooth results with all hairtypes
The straightener has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 30 seconds
The straightener has a closing lock mechanism. Located at the base of the straightener, this locks plates, making storage quick and easy and helping to protect the straightener from accidental damage.
Worldwide voltage for getting the perfect travel companion
Some hair straighteners and curling irons have been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.
This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look you want.
Prevent unintentional heat exposure with Thermoguard, by increasing temperature with steps of 5°C only, above 200°C.
You are always in control. No more accidental switching on/off of the styler or temperature change with the Key-lock function.
Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.
Technical specifications
Features
Hair type
Service