Essential

Straightener

HP8321/00
    Smooth and shiny hair made easy

    Long tourmaline ceramic plates specially designed for easy and fast styling. See all benefits

      Smooth and shiny hair made easy

      • Tourmaline ceramic coating
      • 100mm long plates
      • 210°C styling temperature
      Tormaline ceramic plates

      Tormaline ceramic plates

      Tourmaline ceramic plates glide smoothly through your hair, for a shiny frizz-free look.

      100mm long plates for fast and easy straightening

      100mm long plates for fast and easy straightening

      The longer 100mm plates enable better contact with the hair to help you achieve perfect straightening results easier and in less time.

      210°C styling temperature for smooth style

      210°C styling temperature for smooth style

      This high temperature enables you to change the style of your hair to achieve the look you want.

      Fast heat-up time, ready to use in 60 sec

      Fast heat-up time, ready to use in 60 sec

      The straightener has a fast heat-up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds.

      Key-lock function for safe and easy storage

      Key-lock function for safe and easy storage

      The plates can be locked together for safe and easy storage.

      Universal voltage for worldwide use

      Universal voltage for worldwide use

      Compatible with 110-240 volts. Can be used wherever you travel in the world.

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

      Technical Specifications

      • Features

        Handle lock
        Yes
        Material plates
        Ceramic Tourmaline
        Storage hook
        Yes
        Swivel cord
        Yes
        Ceramic Tourmaline coating
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Color/finishing
        black and silvertint
        Maximum temperature
        210  °C
        Heat-up time
        60 sec
        Long plates
        28X100mm
        Voltage
        Worldwide  V

      • Service

        2-year worldwide warranty
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

