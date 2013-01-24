Smooth and shiny hair made easy
Long tourmaline ceramic plates specially designed for easy and fast styling. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Smooth and shiny hair made easy
Long tourmaline ceramic plates specially designed for easy and fast styling. See all benefits
Smooth and shiny hair made easy
Long tourmaline ceramic plates specially designed for easy and fast styling. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Smooth and shiny hair made easy
Long tourmaline ceramic plates specially designed for easy and fast styling. See all benefits
Tourmaline ceramic plates glide smoothly through your hair, for a shiny frizz-free look.
The longer 100mm plates enable better contact with the hair to help you achieve perfect straightening results easier and in less time.
This high temperature enables you to change the style of your hair to achieve the look you want.
The straightener has a fast heat-up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds.
The plates can be locked together for safe and easy storage.
Compatible with 110-240 volts. Can be used wherever you travel in the world.
Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.
Features
Technical specifications
Service