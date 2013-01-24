Always ready made easy
Straighten and style your hair with this easy to use Philips Selfie straightener. This product makes styling at home quick and convenient. Look your best for all those important selfie moments. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Always ready made easy
Straighten and style your hair with this easy to use Philips Selfie straightener. This product makes styling at home quick and convenient. Look your best for all those important selfie moments. See all benefits
Always ready made easy
Straighten and style your hair with this easy to use Philips Selfie straightener. This product makes styling at home quick and convenient. Look your best for all those important selfie moments. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Always ready made easy
Straighten and style your hair with this easy to use Philips Selfie straightener. This product makes styling at home quick and convenient. Look your best for all those important selfie moments. See all benefits
Enjoy style and care with the Philips SilkPro Care technology. Plates smoother than silk glide through your hair with optimized temperature, minimizing friction and resulting in less heat exposure. For beautifully straightened silky smooth hair.
Infused ceramic plates for ultrasmooth gliding and straight hair.
This styling temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look like you've just come from the salon.
The straightener has a fast heat-up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds.
The swivel cord technology conveniently rotates the cord and prevents unnecessary tangles.
This straightener is ready to use anywhere in the world and is compatible with 110-240 voltage.
Technical specifications
Features