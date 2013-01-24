Home
Essential Care mini

HP8301/00
    Mini dimensions. Maxi performance

    Straighter, shinier hair is yours in minutes, wherever you are! The new Compact Mini straightener is 30% smaller than a standard one, fits in your bag and helps you get the straight look you want - anytime, anywhere. See all benefits

      Mini dimensions. Maxi performance

      For instant styling on the go

      • Ceramic plates
      • 200 C temperature
      • Travel pouch
      200°C professional high heat for perfect salon results

      200°C professional high heat for perfect salon results

      This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look like you've just come from the salon.

      Ceramic coating for ultra-smooth gliding

      Ceramic coating for ultra-smooth gliding

      The smooth ceramic coated plates prevent damage to your hair during styling.

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

      Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

      Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

      The straightener has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds

      Universal voltage

      Universal voltage

      Worldwide voltage for getting the perfect travel companion

      2 years of world wide guarantee

      2 years of world wide guarantee

      Philips offers a full 2 years guarantee for this product to ensure you have long lifetime product to use every day.

      19cm long straightener

      19cm long straightener

      With a length of 19cm, the straightener is 30% smaller, lighter and more compact than a standard straightener*, making it easy to carry around, wherever you go. *vs. HP8319

      On the go solution for maximum convenience

      On the go solution for maximum convenience

      The straightener is small, light and compact and can be carried around for quick touch ups before a meeting, before going out or while traveling.

      Closing lock to close the handle for easy and safe storage

      Closing lock to close the handle for easy and safe storage

      The straightener has a closing lock mechanism. Located at the base of the straightener, this locks plates, making storage quick and easy and helping to protect the straightener from accidental damage.

      1.8 m power cord

      1.8 m power cord

      Heat resistant pouch

      This Heat Resistant pouch is perfect for styling on the go. Forget waiting for your styler to cool down. Simply store using the heat resistant pouch included.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        110-240  V
        Heating time
        60s
        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Color/finishing
        black and warm pink
        Maximum temperature
        200  °C
        Straightener size
        19 cm
        Mini plates
        22x70mm
        Voltage
        Worldwide  V

      • Features

        Temperature
        200  °C
        Swivel cord
        No
        Ceramic coating
        Yes
        Travel pouch
        Yes
        Handle lock
        Yes
        Material plates
        Ceramic
        Storage hook
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

