Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

DryCare Prestige

MoistureProtect Hairdryer

HP8281/00
  • Beautiful hair protected inside and out Beautiful hair protected inside and out Beautiful hair protected inside and out
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    DryCare Prestige MoistureProtect Hairdryer

    HP8281/00

    Beautiful hair protected inside and out

    The MoistureProtect Hairdryer has an infrared sensor which continually measures the optimal temperature to dry your hair, preserving its natural moisture. See all benefits

    DryCare Prestige MoistureProtect Hairdryer

    Beautiful hair protected inside and out

    The MoistureProtect Hairdryer has an infrared sensor which continually measures the optimal temperature to dry your hair, preserving its natural moisture. See all benefits

    Beautiful hair protected inside and out

    The MoistureProtect Hairdryer has an infrared sensor which continually measures the optimal temperature to dry your hair, preserving its natural moisture. See all benefits

    DryCare Prestige MoistureProtect Hairdryer

    Beautiful hair protected inside and out

    The MoistureProtect Hairdryer has an infrared sensor which continually measures the optimal temperature to dry your hair, preserving its natural moisture. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all hair-dryers

      Beautiful hair protected inside and out

      Boosts shine and preserves hair's natural moisture

      • MoistureProtect technology
      • 2300W drying power
      • Ionic care for shiny hair
      MoistureProtect technology preserves hair's natural moisture

      MoistureProtect technology preserves hair's natural moisture

      MoistureProtect technology controls and adapts the temperature to boost shine and to preserve your hair's natural moisture. Protects your hair from overheating by always ensuring the optimal temperature. Enjoy beautiful hair protected inside and out.

      Intelligent MoistureProtect sensor

      Intelligent MoistureProtect sensor

      The infrared MoistureProtect sensor continually monitors and adapts the drying temperature to match the needs of your hair. The intelligent sensor measures your hair's temperature while you dry your hair, to prevent moisture loss and cuticle damage. Keeping the moisture in your hair means it will be softer, shinier and healthier. You can switch the sensor on/off depending on your needs.

      2300W of fast, high performance drying power

      2300W of fast, high performance drying power

      This 2300W professional hairdryer has six speeds and heat settings. The resulting combination of power, speed and technology makes drying and styling your hair quicker, easier and gentler.

      Ionic care for smooth, frizz-free, shiny hair

      Ionic care for smooth, frizz-free, shiny hair

      Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is smooth, shiny and frizz-free.

      ThermoProtect prevents your hair from overheating

      ThermoProtect prevents your hair from overheating

      ThermoProtect temperature ensures the perfect drying temperature for your hair. A powerful but gentle drying experience providing optimal results in a caring way.

      Six speed and heat settings for optimal control

      Six speed and heat settings for optimal control

      Six speed and heat settings put you in control. Soft airflow with high heat allows you to create beautiful curls with the diffuser. Enjoy perfectly smooth hair faster by using strong airflow and high heat.

      Cool shot to set your style

      Cool shot to set your style

      The cool shot button provides an intense burst of cool air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style. Cool air gives longer-lasting results, keeping your style exactly in place.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Wattage
        2100-2300  W
        Cord length
        2.5 m
        Motor
        DC
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Frequency
        ~50-60  Hz

      • Caring technologies

        MoistureProtect technology
        Yes
        Ionic Care
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Features

        Cool Shot
        Yes
        Heat/Speed settings
        6

      • Accessories

        Attachments
        • Nozzle
        • Diffuser

      • Design

        Color
        Pearl white & rose gold

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.