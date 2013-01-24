Adds volume, maximising thickness, curls and bouncy styles

The volume diffuser has a unique asymmetric design that is contoured to the head, making it easier and more intuitive to use. The diffuser also spreads the flow of air across the hair, drying hair more healthy, boosting volume and reducing frizz. For best results, hold close to the crown and root area and let the diffuser’s fine textured pins encourage volume, add bounce and shape curls.