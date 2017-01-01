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  • Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect
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    DryCare Advanced Hairdryer

    HP8232/00

    Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect

    Protect your hair while enjoying fast drying results. This hair dryer has multiple speed and temperature settings. Features ThermoProtect for fast drying at a constant caring temperature and Ionic Care for frizz-free shine.

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    DryCare Advanced Hairdryer

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    Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect

    with volume diffuser & 14mm styling nozzle.

    • ThermoProtect Ionic
    • 2200W
    • Ionic Care
    • Volume diffuser
    ThermoProtect temperature setting

    ThermoProtect temperature setting

    The ThermoProtect temperature provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results in a caring way.

    Professional 2200W for perfect salon results

    Professional 2200W for perfect salon results

    This 2200W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.

    Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

    Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

    The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.

    Ionic conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

    Ionic conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

    Give your hair instant care with ionic conditioning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition your hair, and smooth the hair cuticles to intensify hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair with beautiful shine.

    Cool Shot sets your style

    Cool Shot sets your style

    A must-have professional function for hair stylers. The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

    Perfect styling results with a slim styling nozzle

    Perfect styling results with a slim styling nozzle

    Perfect styling results and a shiny, polished look with a slim styling nozzle for precise styling.

    1.8 m power cord

    1.8 m power cord

    Convenient to use thanks to the 1.8m power cord length.

    Easy storage hook for convenient storage

    Easy storage hook for convenient storage

    The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

    Adds volume, maximising thickness, curls and bouncy styles

    Adds volume, maximising thickness, curls and bouncy styles

    The volume diffuser has a unique asymmetric design that is contoured to the head, making it easier and more intuitive to use. The diffuser also spreads the flow of air across the hair, drying hair more healthy, boosting volume and reducing frizz. For best results, hold close to the crown and root area and let the diffuser’s fine textured pins encourage volume, add bounce and shape curls.

    Removeable air flow filter makes cleaning quick and easy

    Removeable air flow filter makes cleaning quick and easy

    The removeable air flow filter of your hairdryer is easy to maintain. Simply click off to clean. Doing this regularly will prevent build up of dust and hair that can affect drying performance.

    Perfect styling results with a slim styling nozzle

    Perfect styling results with a slim styling nozzle

    Perfect styling results and a shiny, polished look with a slim styling nozzle for precise styling.

    Technical Specifications

    • Weight & dimensions

      A-Box Dimensions
      • Height = 25cm
      • Length = 63cm
      • Width = 35cm
      A-Box Weight
      6.2kg
      Product size
      • Height =31cm
      • Length = 10cm
      • Width = 22cm
      F-Box Dimensions
      • Depth = 11cm
      • Height = 23cm
      • Width = 31cm
      F-Box weight
      0.9kg
      Product weight (excl. pack)
      0.6kg

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.8 m
      Power
      2200  W
      Color/finishing
      High Gloss & Mat White
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Frequency
      50-60  Hz
      Wattage
      2200  W
      Motor
      DC Motor
      Housing material
      ABS

    • Features

      Foldable handle
      No
      Ceramic coating
      No
      Diffuser
      Asymmetric volume diffuser
      Cool shot
      Yes
      Dual voltage
      No
      Travel pouch
      No
      Ion conditioning
      Yes
      Hanging loop
      Yes
      Number of attachments
      2
      Nozzle / Concentrator
      Slim styling 14mm nozzle

    • Service

      2-year guarantee
      Yes

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