  • Ion conditioning for frizz-free hair Ion conditioning for frizz-free hair Ion conditioning for frizz-free hair
    -{discount-value}

    Ion conditioning for frizz-free hair

    Get the style you want whilst looking after your hair. The SalonDry Pro offers 1600W of professional drying power. See all benefits

      Ion conditioning for frizz-free hair

      SalonShine Care ION

      • SalonShine Care
      1600W for gentle drying

      1600W for gentle drying

      This 1600W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power, for beautiful results every day.

      EHD+ technology for more protection and shinier results

      EHD+ technology for more protection and shinier results

      Advanced Philips EHD+ technology means that your dryer will always distribute the heat very evenly - even at high temperatures, and prevents damaging hot spots. This gives added protection and thus helps to keep your hair healthy and shiny.

      Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

      Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

      The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.

      Compact design for easy handling

      Compact design for easy handling

      Compact and ergonomic, this hairdryer benefits from a clever modern design. This results in a dryer that is light and easy to handle yet small enough to store virtually anywhere.

      Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

      Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

      The concentrator of the hair dryer works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in precise styling and is great for touch ups or to finish a hair style.

      Volume diffuser enhances volume, for curls and bouncy styles

      Volume diffuser enhances volume, for curls and bouncy styles

      The volume diffuser dries hair healthily, reduces frizz and increases volume by spreading the airflow across the hair. It adds lift and maximises volume, especially when used on the crown and root area, making it perfect for creating curls and bouncy styles

      Foldable handle for easy portability

      Foldable handle for easy portability

      This hairdryer benefits from a foldable handle. The result is a small, compact hair dryer that will easily pack into the smallest spaces and you can take virtually anywhere.

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

      Specially designed for Asians

      Specially designed for Asians

      Coolshot for seal in shine and fix your style

      Coolshot for seal in shine and fix your style

      1.5 m power cord

      1.5 m power cord

      Optimal drying temperature with ThermoProtect temperature

      The ThermoProtect temperature provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Wattage
        1600  W

      • Features

        Cool shot
        yes
        Foldable handle
        yes
        Hanging loop
        yes

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

          • **vs predecessor Philips HP4887
          • *EHD+ - Even Heat Distribution technology - Patent filing in progress

