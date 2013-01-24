Easy care for your hair
Looking for a hairdryer that is powerful yet won’t take up too much room? The SalonCompact has 1000w of styling power yet is both small and easy to use. Everything you want from a hairdryer. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Easy care for your hair
Looking for a hairdryer that is powerful yet won’t take up too much room? The SalonCompact has 1000w of styling power yet is both small and easy to use. Everything you want from a hairdryer. See all benefits
Easy care for your hair
Looking for a hairdryer that is powerful yet won’t take up too much room? The SalonCompact has 1000w of styling power yet is both small and easy to use. Everything you want from a hairdryer. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Easy care for your hair
Looking for a hairdryer that is powerful yet won’t take up too much room? The SalonCompact has 1000w of styling power yet is both small and easy to use. Everything you want from a hairdryer. See all benefits
This 1000W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power, for beautiful results every day.
The concentrator of the hair dryer works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in precise styling and is great for touch ups or to finish a hair style.
The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.
Compact and ergonomic, this hairdryer benefits from a clever modern design. This results in a dryer that is light and easy to handle yet small enough to store virtually anywhere.
The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect end result.
Weight and dimensions F-box
Technical specifications
Pallet
Weight and dimensions A-box
Serviceability
Logistic data