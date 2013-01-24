Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Voyager Twist

Hairdryer

HP4819/00
  • Great results wherever you go Great results wherever you go Great results wherever you go
    -{discount-value}

    Voyager Twist Hairdryer

    HP4819/00

    Great results wherever you go

    Compact 1400 W hairdryer with folding handle, two heat/speed settings, dual voltage selection and styling nozzle. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Voyager Twist Hairdryer

    Great results wherever you go

    Compact 1400 W hairdryer with folding handle, two heat/speed settings, dual voltage selection and styling nozzle. See all benefits

    Great results wherever you go

    Compact 1400 W hairdryer with folding handle, two heat/speed settings, dual voltage selection and styling nozzle. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Voyager Twist Hairdryer

    Great results wherever you go

    Compact 1400 W hairdryer with folding handle, two heat/speed settings, dual voltage selection and styling nozzle. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all hair-dryers

      Great results wherever you go

      • 1400W
      • Dual voltage
      • Foldable
      Dual voltage for worldwide use

      Dual voltage for worldwide use

      Styling nozzle for basic drying needs and guided airflow

      Styling nozzle for basic drying needs and guided airflow when styling with a hairbrush.

      Travel pouch for portability and easy storage

      This stylish travel pouch makes it even more convenient to store your hairdryer and take it with you anywhere.

      Foldable handle for easy portability

      The foldable handle makes this small, powerful performer even more compact – ultimate convenience for storage or travelling!

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        1400  W
        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Color/finishing
        Dark blue housing with metallic gradient
        Voltage
        120-230V  V
        Material housing styler
        ABS

      • Weight and dimensions

        A-box weight
        405  g
        Weight of net product incl. attachements
        340  g
        F-box dimensions
        120x220x80  mm
        F-box weight (including product)
        470  g
        A-box dimensions
        338x262x232  mm

      • Serviceability

        Replacement
        Yes

      • Pallet

        Pallet quantity
        1200x800x2000  pcs
        Number of layers
        8
        Number of A-boxes per layer
        10

      • Logistic data

        EAN F-box
        8710103172352
        EAN A-box
        8710103172369
        Country of origin
        PRC
        12NC code
        884481900000

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.