SalonStraight Control +

Straightener

HP4686/00
    -{discount-value}

    Take control with the SalonStraight Control. Advanced Ceramic Tourmaline plates coupled with a professional styling temperature of 230ºC gives you the power to create beautifully shiny, straight styles. See all benefits

      Straight hair has never been so easy

      SalonStraight Control

      • 230°C
      • Ceramic Tourmaline
      230°C professional high heat for perfect salon results

      230°C professional high heat for perfect salon results

      This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look like you've just come from the salon.

      EHD+ technology for more protection and shinier results

      EHD+ technology for more protection and shinier results

      Advanced Philips EHD+ technology means that your styler will always distribute the heat very evenly - even at high temperatures, and prevents damaging hot spots. This gives added protection and thus helps to keep your hair healthy and shiny.

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

      Automatic shut-off after 60 min

      Automatic shut-off after 60 min

      Some hair straighteners and curling irons have been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.

      On/off indication light

      On/off indication light

      1.8 m power cord

      1.8 m power cord

      Rubber handle grip for easy salon performance

      The soft, rubber handled grip is ergonomically designed. Non slip, it has been tested by professionals for easy handling and salon performance.

      Ceramic Tourmaline plates for sleek, frizz-free shiny hair

      Tourmaline is a precious gemstone with natural ionic properties. This knowledge has been used to optimize our Ceramic straightening plates. These specially developed plates harness the unique properties of ceramic and tourmaline to perfectly distribute heat across the plate surface for smooth gliding and high shine results. Enjoy sleek, frizz-free shiny hair by styling with Ceramic Tourmaline plates.

      Adjustable heat settings to ensure smooth results for every hair type

      Adjustable heat settings allow you to quickly and easily change the styling temperature from low to high. This enables you to select the perfect temperature for your specific hair and needs so you can always get the smooth, styling result you want.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1,8  m
        Color/finishing
        Black
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Power
        39  W

      • Serviceability

        Replacement
        Yes

      • Hair type

        Current hair style
        • Straight
        • Wavy
        • Curly
        End result
        Straight
        For fragile hair
        Yes
        Hair length
        • Long
        • Medium
        • Short
        Hair thickness
        • Thin
        • Thick

