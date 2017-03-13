Search terms

SalonStraight Ceramic

Straightener

HP4642/00
  • Long-lasting salon straight styles Long-lasting salon straight styles Long-lasting salon straight styles
    SalonStraight Ceramic Straightener

    HP4642/00

    Long-lasting salon straight styles

    Want to create straight looks that last? The SalonStraight Ceramic heats to a professional styling temperature of 200ºC and features Ceramic plates for beautifully shiny, salon-straight results everytime. See all benefits

      Long-lasting salon straight styles

      SalonStraight Ceramic

      • 200°C
      • Ceramic
      Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

      Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

      Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature and it is one of the best materials for straightening plates. The plates glide effortlesly through your hair, giving you perfect shiny hair.

      Cool tip for easier and safer use

      Cool tip for easier and safer use

      The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool; you can safely hold it while you're styling for optimal ease of use.

      Easy lock for covenient storage

      Easy lock for covenient storage

      The straightener has an easy lock mechanism. Located at the base of the straightener, this flip lock makes storage quick and easy and will help to protect the straightener from accidental damage.

      1.8 m power cord

      1.8 m power cord

      200°C professional high heat for perfect salon results

      This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look like you've just come from the salon.

      Adjustable heat settings to ensure smooth results for every hair type

      Adjustable heat settings allow you to quickly and easily change the styling temperature from low to high. This enables you to select the perfect temperature for your specific hair and needs so you can always get the smooth, styling result you want.

      Instant heat: ready to use within 30 seconds

      Now more waiting around for your styler to heat up, this allows you to switch on and get styling.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions F-box

        Net product dimensions excl. attachments
        310 (L) x 30 (W) x 13 (H)  mm
        Weight of net product incl. attachements
        461.6  g
        F-box dimensions
        320 x 80 x 150 (H)  mm
        F-box volume
        3840  cm³
        F-box weight (including product)
        734  g

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Heater type
        PTC
        Color/finishing
        Black with warm gold ceramic-coated plates
        Material housing
        PET
        Cord length
        1.8  m

      • Pallet

        Pallet dimensions
        1200 x 800  mm
        Pallet quantity
        288  pcs
        Number of layers
        6
        Number of A-boxes per layer
        6

      • Weight and dimensions A-box

        A-box dimensions
        340 x 335 x 324 (H)  mm
        A-box volume
        36903.6  cm³
        A-box weight
        6472  g
        Number of F-boxes in A-box
        8

      • Logistic data

        CTV code
        8844-642-00
        EAN
        Please refer to pacdoc for applicable
        Country of origin
        China

      • Serviceability

        Replacement
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

