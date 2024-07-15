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  • Performance that will last and last Performance that will last and last Performance that will last and last

    Viva Collection Kettle

    HD9357/12

    Performance that will last and last

    With over 60 years of kettle expertise, this Philips kettle is made of sturdy food contact safe stainless steel to assure long lifetime. It is designed to be highly robust to endure frequent use on the long term.

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    Viva Collection Kettle

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    Performance that will last and last

    Complete stainless steel with blue illumination

    • 2200 W
    • 1.7 L
    • Stainless steel
    • Kettle
    Blue LED light & pilot light illuminates once kettle is on

    Blue LED light & pilot light illuminates once kettle is on

    This kettle has blue LED illumination inside, making the boiling process more enjoyable and soothing.

    Double-sided transparent water level indicator

    Double-sided transparent water level indicator

    The transparent water level indicator can be read from both sides. The blue illumination indicates when the kettle is switched on.

    Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

    Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

    Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.

    Flat heating elements for fast boiling and easy cleaning

    Flat heating elements for fast boiling and easy cleaning

    The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

    Micro-mesh filter for a clean cup of water

    Micro-mesh filter for a clean cup of water

    The removable micro-mesh filter on the spout restrains all scale particles with size > 200 micron and ensures that the water you put into your cup is clean.

    Multiple safety system against boil-dry

    Multiple safety system against boil-dry

    The kettle shuts off automatically when the water is ready, when it is lifted from the base or when there is too little water.

    Stainless steel spring lid

    Stainless steel spring lid

    Spring opening lid is made of stainless steel and opens effortlessly at the touch of a button, whilst avoiding steam contact.

    Robust metal kettle with stainless steel body, lid, and base

    Robust metal kettle made of brushed stainless steel (body, lid, and spout) for long lasting lifetime.

    Food contact safe stainless steel

    This kettle is made of food contact safe stainless steel for your clean cup of water.

    Metal wrapped power base

    Metal wrapped base to offer full stainless steel experience.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Power
      2200  W
      Cord length
      0.75  m
      Frequency
      50-60  Hz

    • Design

      Color
      Stainless steel

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
      180 x 245 x 260  mm
      Weight of product
      1.108  kg
      Weight incl. packaging
      1.466  kg
      Micromesh filter
      200  µm

    • General specifications

      Product features
      • 360 degrees base
      • Automatic shut-off
      • Boil-dry protection
      • Cord storage
      • Flat heating element
      • LED display
      • Non-slip feet
      • On/off switch
      • Power-on light
      • Lid and spout filling

    • Finishing

      Material of main body
      Stainless steel
      Material heating element
      Stainless steel
      Material switch
      PP plastic

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

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