Designed to last
The stylish champagne colored metal electric kettle, made of rust proof stainless steel and kettle control designed in UK, is safe and durable for long lifetime See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Designed to last
The stylish champagne colored metal electric kettle, made of rust proof stainless steel and kettle control designed in UK, is safe and durable for long lifetime See all benefits
Designed to last
The stylish champagne colored metal electric kettle, made of rust proof stainless steel and kettle control designed in UK, is safe and durable for long lifetime See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Designed to last
The stylish champagne colored metal electric kettle, made of rust proof stainless steel and kettle control designed in UK, is safe and durable for long lifetime See all benefits
Durable and stylish metal kettle made of rust proof stainless steel, is for long lifetime.
Kettle control designed in UK, safe and reliable.
The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.
The kettle can be filled via the spout or by opening the hinged lid.
Spring lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding steam contact.
The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.
Elegant light incorporated in the on/off switch indicates when the kettle is on.
Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.
Multiple safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready or when lifted from the base.
The removable micro-mesh filter on the spout restrains all scale particles with size > 200 micron and ensures that the water you put into your cup is clean.
Technical specifications
General specifications
Service
Design specifications