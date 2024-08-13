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  • Enjoy hot drinks in no time Enjoy hot drinks in no time Enjoy hot drinks in no time

    Series 3000 Kettle - 1.7 litre, Family Size, Black

    HD9318/20

    Enjoy hot drinks in no time

    The new Philips plastic kettle with 1.7 L capacity, automatic lid opening and light indicator gives you the opportunity to easily make your favorite drink in no time.

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    Series 3000 Kettle - 1.7 litre, Family Size, Black

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    See all Kettle

    Enjoy hot drinks in no time

    Family-size 1.7L capacity, perfect for everyone

    • 1.7 L
    • Spring lid
    • Light indicator
    Flat heating element for fast boiling

    Flat heating element for fast boiling

    A concealed stainless steel heating element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

    Multi safety system against boil-dry

    Multi safety system against boil-dry

    Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto-switch off when the water is ready.

    Pilot light indicates when the kettle is switched on

    Pilot light indicates when the kettle is switched on

    Elegant indicator light incorporated in the power switch illuminates when the kettle is turned on.

    Easy-to-read water level indicator

    Easy-to-read water level indicator

    The water level is easy to read with an indicator located on one side of the kettle.

    A cup indicator to boil only the water you need

    A cup indicator to boil only the water you need

    Enabling consumers to boil the amount of water they need, and therefore saving up energy and water, contributing to a better environment.

    Spring lid with large opening for cleaning

    Spring lid with large opening for cleaning

    A push-button lid opens smoothly at the touch of a button, avoiding steam contact. The large opening simplifies cleaning.

    Easy refilling through lid or spout

    Easy refilling through lid or spout

    The kettle can be filled through the spout or by opening the spring lid.

    Cordless kettle with 360° pirouette base

    Cordless kettle with 360° pirouette base

    The cordless kettle sits on a 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and replacing.

    Cord winder for easy adjustment and storage

    Cord winder for easy adjustment and storage

    The cord can be wrapped underneath the base, so it's the right length for any kitchen and easily stored away.

    Removable filter captures limescale particles

    Removable filter captures limescale particles

    The removable and washable anti-calc filter gives you clear water for perfect drinks.

    Strix controller

    UK-designed Strix controller provides multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready or when lifted from the base.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Capacity Watertank
      1.7 l
      Warranty
      2 years

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      1850-2200W
      Voltage
      220-240V
      Frequency
      50-60Hz
      Battery Product
      No

    • Safety feature

      Automatic shut-off
      Yes

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      16cm
      Product Width
      23.3cm
      Product Height
      25.3cm
      Product Weight
      900g
      Package Length
      19.2cm
      Package Width
      22.8cm
      Package Height
      25.3cm
      Package Weight
      315.7

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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