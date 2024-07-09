Search terms

    5000 Series Airfryer 5000 Series XL

    HD9280/91

    Healthy. Tasty. And now connected.

    Choose from hundreds* of tasty meals recommended based on your preferences. Pair to the HomeID App, pick a recipe and send it to your Airfryer. Monitor your meal from the comfort of your couch, the App will tell you once your meal is done!

    5000 Series Airfryer 5000 Series XL

    Pair to HomeID for the best cooking experience

    • Rapid Air technology
    • 1.2Kg, 6.2L
    • Black
    • Connected
    Daily inspiration for new recipes based on your preferences

    Find hundreds* of tasty meals that you can cook with your Airfryer, paired with the HomeID App. The more you use HomeID, the more personalized recommendations you get. You can easily download our HomeID App from the Google Play Store or Apple Store and then pair it to your Airfryer.

    Tasty Airfryer recipes for healthy living every day

    Discover hundreds of mouthwatering, tasty, quick, and healthy recipes for your Airfryer. HomeID recipes are curated by nutrition experts, making it easy to make the right choices every day.

    Step by step guidance for more elaborate recipes

    Unleash your inner chef and dare to cook a variety of meals that are tasty and healthy. The HomeID App will guide you every step of the way so that you can make homemade meals that you and your family love, every day.

    Monitor the cooking from your phone or tablet

    Choose a recipe, send it to the Airfryer, and monitor the progress of your cooking – from the comfort of your couch. When your dish is done, you will receive an alert.

    Amazon Alexa compatible

    Voice control enabled, compatible with Amazon Alexa.

    Healthy frying with Rapid Air technology

    Rapid Air Technology, with its unique starfish design, swirls hot air to create delicious foods that are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with little to no added oil.

    Fry with up to 90% less fat*

    The Philips Airfryer uses hot air to cook your favorite foods to crispy perfection, with up to 90% less fat.*

    14-in-1 Cooking functions

    The Philips Airfryer opens up a world of possibilities: fry, bake, grill, roast, dehydrate, toast, defrost, reheat, and many more.

    XL Size. For the whole family

    The Philips Airfryer XL is designed with your family in mind. The 1.2Kg capacity basket, combined with the 6.2L pan, help you cook a variety of meals. Make up to 5 meal portions in one go for your family and friends.

    Touch screen with 7 presets

    Touch a button and cook. Preset programs include frozen snacks, fresh fries, meat, fish, chicken drumsticks, cake and even grilled veggies.

    Keep warm function

    Enjoy your meal whenever you're ready. Hit the Keep Warm mode, and your food will stay at the ideal temperature for up to 30 minutes.

    Time and energy efficient

    Philips Airfryers work more efficiently to save you time and energy by cooking delicious meals with up to 70% less energy and up to 50% faster than a traditional oven.****

    Easy to use and clean

    All removable parts are dishwasher safe. Our Airfryer's QuickClean basket has a non-stick coating for easy cleaning. Frying with air also means your home will be free from the odor of traditional deep-frying.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      2000  W
      Cord length
      0.8  m

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      403x315x307  mm
      Weight of product
      5.55  kg

    • General specifications

      Product features
      • Automatic shut-off
      • Cool wall exterior
      • Dishwasher safe
      • On/off switch
      • Ready signal
      • Temperature control
      • Power-on light
      • Quickclean
      • LED display
      • Time control
      • Rapid Air technology

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      Black & Dark silver
      Material of main body
      Plastic

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Cooking Functions

      High air flow
      • • Fry
      • • Roast
      • • Grill
      • • Bake
      • • One-pot cooking
      • • Stir-fry
      • • Saute
      • • Cook from frozen
      • • Reheat
      • • Defrost
      • • Keep warm
      • • Dehydrate
      • • Toast
      • • Stew

    • Number of recipes may vary per country
    • * Compared to fat content of Chicken and pork prepared versus a deep fat fryer and wok frying
    • * * Compared to fresh fries prepared in a Philips conventional fryer
    • * * * Average percentages based on internal lab measurement with products HD9280, HD9650, HD9860, HD9270, HD9285, HD9252, HD9200, HD9255, HD9880; cooking one chicken breast (AF setting 160C no preheat) or salmon filet (AF setting 200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven. Exact percentages vary and differ per airfryer type and recipe.

