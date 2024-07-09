Search terms

    3000 Series Airfryer XL

    HD9270/90

    Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*

    Enjoy healthy food that's crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, thanks to Rapid Air Technology. Download the HomeID app to discover hundreds of tasty recipes every day.

    Healthy frying with Rapid Air technology

    Rapid Air Technology, with its unique starfish design, swirls hot air to create delicious foods that are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with little to no added oil.

    Fry with up to 90% less fat*

    The Philips Airfryer uses hot air to cook your favorite foods to crispy perfection, with up to 90% less fat.*

    Tasty Airfryer recipes for healthy living

    Discover hundreds of mouthwatering Airfryer recipes that are tasty, healthy, and fast to make. The recipes in the HomeID app are curated by nutritional experts for everyday cooking.

    Recipes personalized to your preferences

    Receive daily recipe recommendations that suit your family’s preferences. The more you use HomeID, the better it can tailor delicious recipe ideas to your needs. Get inspired by other cooks, and follow people with similar tastes***.

    XL Size. For the whole family

    The Philips Airfryer XL is designed with your family in mind. The 1.2Kg capacity basket, combined with the 6.2L pan, help you cook a variety of meals. Make up to 5 meal portions in one go for your family and friends.

    Touch screen with 7 presets

    Touch a button and cook. Preset programs include frozen snacks, fresh fries, meat, fish, chicken drumsticks, cake and even grilled veggies.

    Keep warm function

    Enjoy your meal whenever you're ready. Hit the Keep Warm mode, and your food will stay at the ideal temperature for up to 30 minutes.

    14-in-1 Cooking functions

    The Philips Airfryer opens up a world of possibilities: fry, bake, grill, roast, dehydrate, toast, defrost, reheat, and many more.

    Time and energy efficient

    Philips Airfryers work more efficiently to save you time and energy by cooking delicious meals with up to 70% less energy and up to 50% faster than a traditional oven.****

    Homemade. Made easy.

    Unleash the full potential of your Airfryer to cook meals that are tastier and healthier. Explore time-saving features and strengthen your cooking skills to make homemade meals that you and your family love, every day.

    Airfryer experts for 10+ years

    Our team of experts have been perfecting the Airfryer technology for over 10 years.

    Easy to use and clean

    All removable parts are dishwasher safe. Our Airfryer's QuickClean basket has a non-stick coating for easy cleaning. Frying with air also means your home will be free from the odor of traditional deep-frying.

    Technical Specifications

      Cord length
      0.8 m

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      2000  W
      Cord length
      0.8  m
      Instant on/no pre-heat
      Yes
      Interface
      Digital
      Keep warm button
      Yes
      Pre-set button
      Yes
      Programs
      7 presets
      Rapid Air technology
      Yes

    • Design

      Color
      Black

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      403x315x307  mm
      Weight of product
      5.55  kg

    • General specifications

      Adjustable thermostat
      Yes
      Power-on light
      Yes
      Automatic shut-off
      Yes
      Cool-touch handgrips
      Yes
      Dishwasher safe
      Yes
      Temperature light
      Yes
      Temperature control
      Yes
      Preset cooking function
      Yes
      Cool wall exterior
      Yes
      Product features
      • Automatic shut-off
      • Cool wall exterior
      • Easy to clean: Dishwasher safe
      • On/off switch
      • Temperature control
      • Quickclean
      • Rapid Air technology
      • Digital touchscreen
      • Time control
      • No pre-heat (instant on)
      Integrated on/off switch
      Yes
      Technology
      Rapid air technology
      On/off switch
      Yes
      Time control
      Yes
      Non-stick coating
      Yes
      Patented Rapid Air Technology
      Yes
      Comfortable handle
      Yes
      QuickClean
      Yes
      BPA free inner coating
      Yes

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      Black
      Material of main body
      Plastic

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes
      2-year guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Cooking Functions

      High air flow
      • • Fry
      • • Roast
      • • Grill
      • • Bake
      • • One-pot cooking
      • • Stir-fry
      • • Saute
      • • Cook from frozen
      • • Reheat
      • • Defrost
      • • Keep warm
      • • Dehydrate
      • • Toast
      • • Stew

    • Compared to fresh fries prepared in a Philips conventional fryer
    • *Compared to fat content of Chicken and pork prepared versus a deep fat fryer and wok frying.
    • **Available only in countries with a HomeID community
    • ***Energy cost of cooking one chicken breast (AF setting 160C no preheat) or salmon filet (200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven. Average percentage based on internal lab measurement with products HD9280, HD9650, HD9860, HD9270, HD9285, HD9252, HD9200, HD9255, HD9880. Results might vary per product.

