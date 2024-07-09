HD9257/80
Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*
Philips' first airfryer with a see-through cooking window! Enjoy healthy food that's crispy on the outside and tender on the inside with up to 90% less fat, thanks to RapidAir Technology. Download the HomeID app to discover tasty recipes.See all benefits
Thanks to the transparent window design, you can check the cooking result at any time and see your favorite ingredients turn into delicious food.
The Philips Airfryer opens up a world of possibilities: fry, bake, grill, roast, dehydrate, toast, defrost, reheat, and many more.
RapidAir Technology, with its unique starfish design, swirls hot air to create delicious foods that are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with little to no added oil.
Receive daily recipe recommendations that suit your family's preferences. The more you use HomeID, the better it can tailor delicious recipe ideas to your needs. Get inspired by other cooks and follow people with similar tastes***.
Discover hundreds of mouthwatering, tasty, quick, and healthy recipes for your Airfryer. HomeID recipes are curated by nutrition experts, making it easy to make the right choices every day.
The Philips Airfryer 3000 Series uses hot air to cook your favorite foods to crispy perfection, with up to 90% less fat.*
All removable parts are dishwasher safe. Our Airfryer's QuickClean basket has a non-stick coating for easy cleaning. Frying with air also means your home will be free from the odor of traditional deep-frying.
The Philips Airfryer XL is designed with your family in mind. The 5.6L capacity will help you cook a variety of meals for up to 4 meal portions in one go.
Touch a button and cook. Preset programs include frozen snacks, fresh fries, meat, fish, chicken drumsticks, cake and even grilled veggies.
