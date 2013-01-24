Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Daily Collection

Coffee maker

HD7466/70
  • Good coffee easily Good coffee easily Good coffee easily
    -{discount-value}

    Daily Collection Coffee maker

    HD7466/70

    Good coffee easily

    Reliable and easy to use coffeemaker which is ideal for people looking for a compact design. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Daily Collection Coffee maker

    Good coffee easily

    Reliable and easy to use coffeemaker which is ideal for people looking for a compact design. See all benefits

    Good coffee easily

    Reliable and easy to use coffeemaker which is ideal for people looking for a compact design. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Daily Collection Coffee maker

    Good coffee easily

    Reliable and easy to use coffeemaker which is ideal for people looking for a compact design. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all drip-filter-coffee-machines

      Good coffee easily

      Holds 4 to 6 cups, compact design

      • With glass jug
      • White blue
      Translucent water tank

      Translucent water tank

      Translucent water tank shows the water level in the tank.

      LED power switch lights up when the coffee maker is switched

      LED power switch lights up when the coffee maker is switched

      The red light on the switch button illuminates when the coffee maker is switched on.

      Dishwasher-proof parts

      Dishwasher-proof parts

      Dishwasher-proof parts for easy cleaning

      Drip stop to interrupt the brewing whenever you want

      Drip stop to interrupt the brewing whenever you want

      Drip stop to interrupt brewing whenever you want to poor a cup of coffee

      Swing filter holder for easy filling of coffee

      Swing filter holder for easy filling of coffee

      The filter holder is opened by swinging it to the side, which makes the filling of coffee easy. The filter holder is also detachable, for easy cleaning.

      Compact design perfect for 2-7 cups

      Compact design perfect for 2-7 cups

      This coffee maker is especially designed for brewing 2 up to 7 cups of coffee (maximum 0,6 liter). Thanks to its very compact design, this coffee maker takes little place in your kitchen.

      Cable storage

      Cable storage

      Storing the cable under the coffeemaker will avoid cable clutter for a clean kitchen work top.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        900  W
        Cord length
        85  cm
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Brewing time
        9  minute(s)

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions (L x D x H)
        195 x 195 x 240  mm
        Water tank capacity
        1.3  L
        Packaging weight
        1.62  kg
        Max capacity in cups of coffee
        10 to 15 cups
        Product weight
        1.18  kg

      • General specifications

        Translucent water tank
        Yes
        Illuminated power switch
        Yes
        Dishwasher proof swing filter and jug
        Yes
        Drip-stop
        Yes
        Detachable filter holder
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Non slip feet
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        White/blue
        Bowl, cover, pusher
        Plastic (polypropylene), glass jug

      • Accessories

        Jug
        HD7980/70 (white), HD7980/20 (black)

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.