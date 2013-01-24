Home
Daily Collection

Single cup coffee maker

HD7140/55
    -{discount-value}

    Enjoy good coffee with a reliable coffeemaker in a compact and contemporary design for easy storage

      Enjoy authentic coffee for two

      Slim, small and simple coffee machine

      Ultra compact design

      Ultra compact design

      This compact Philips coffee maker will take up minimal space on your kitchen counter.

      Cable storage for easy placement in your kitchen

      Cable storage for easy placement in your kitchen

      Spare cable can be stored in the cable compartment under the coffee maker. It enables placing the coffee maker nicely in your kitchen.

      Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

      Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

      The jug and filter holder can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher.

      Direct automatic shut-off

      After brewing your filter coffee, the Philips coffeemaker switches off automatically and help you save energy.

      Technical Specifications

      • Good filter coffee made easily

        Water level indication
        Yes
        Dishwasher safe parts
        Yes

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions (L x D x H)
        262 x 290 x 394  mm
        Water tank capacity
        1.2  L
        Product weight
        1.4  kg

      • General specifications

        Ease of cleaning & maintenance
        Dishwasher-safe parts

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        white/orange

      • Technical specifications

        Cord storage
        Yes
        Supported coffee types
        Ground coffee
        Country of origin
        • Made in China
        • Designed in the Netherlands
        Power
        550  W
        Cord length
        88  cm
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Brewing time
        < 10  minute(s)

      • Accessories

        Cups
        2

