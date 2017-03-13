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  • Enjoy authentic coffee for two Enjoy authentic coffee for two Enjoy authentic coffee for two

    Daily Collection Single cup coffee maker

    HD7140/55

    Enjoy authentic coffee for two

    Enjoy good coffee with a reliable coffeemaker in a compact and contemporary design for easy storage

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Daily Collection Single cup coffee maker

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    See all Drip filter coffee machines

    Enjoy authentic coffee for two

    Slim, small and simple coffee machine

    • White orange
    Ultra compact design

    Ultra compact design

    This compact Philips coffee maker will take up minimal space on your kitchen counter.

    Cable storage for easy placement in your kitchen

    Cable storage for easy placement in your kitchen

    Spare cable can be stored in the cable compartment under the coffee maker. It enables placing the coffee maker nicely in your kitchen.

    Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

    Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

    The jug and filter holder can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher.

    Direct automatic shut-off

    After brewing your filter coffee, the Philips coffeemaker switches off automatically and help you save energy.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Color(s)
      white/orange

    • Accessories

      Cups
      2

    • Technical specifications

      Supported coffee types
      Ground coffee
      Power
      550  W
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Cord length
      88  cm
      Country of origin
      • Designed in the Netherlands
      • Made in China
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz
      Brewing time
      < 10  minute(s)
      Cord storage
      Yes

    • Weight and dimensions

      Product dimensions (L x D x H)
      262 x 290 x 394  mm
      Product weight
      1.4  kg
      Water tank capacity
      1.2  l

    • General specifications

      Ease of cleaning & maintenance
      Dishwasher-safe parts

    • Good filter coffee made easily

      Water level indication
      Yes
      Dishwasher safe parts
      Yes

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