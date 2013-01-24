Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Daily Collection

Fryer

HD6103/70
Find support for this product
  • Fast frying, easy cleaning Fast frying, easy cleaning Fast frying, easy cleaning
    -{discount-value}

    Daily Collection Fryer

    HD6103/70
    Find support for this product

    Fast frying, easy cleaning

    With 2000 Watts of power, the Philips deep-fat fryer produces great results quickly. It’s easy to clean thanks to a handy PreClean function to soak the inner bowl in hot water, and has an integrated spout for neat oil pouring. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Daily Collection Fryer

    Fast frying, easy cleaning

    With 2000 Watts of power, the Philips deep-fat fryer produces great results quickly. It’s easy to clean thanks to a handy PreClean function to soak the inner bowl in hot water, and has an integrated spout for neat oil pouring. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all fryer

      Fast frying, easy cleaning

      Preclean easy oil removal fryer with 2000W

      • 1100g
      PreClean function to soak the inner bowl in hot water

      PreClean function to soak the inner bowl in hot water

      To soak the inner bowl in hot water for quick and easy cleaning.

      Integrated pouring spout for neat oil pouring

      Integrated pouring spout for neat oil pouring

      Facilitates neat oil pouring for easy oil removal.

      The frying basket and detachable lid are dishwashable

      The frying basket and detachable lid are dishwashable

      The outside of the fryer stays cool and safe to touch

      The outside of the fryer stays cool and safe to touch

      Large capacity for family-sized servings

      For family-sized servings up to 1100 g.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Automatic lid release
        Yes
        Adjustable thermostat
        150-190  °C
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Handgrips
        Yes
        Power-on light
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        2000  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Capacity
        1100  g
        Oil content
        2  L
        Cord length
        1.2  m

      • Design specifications

        Dimensions (L x W x H)
        285 x 275 x 265  mm
        Weight appliance
        2.33  kg
        Materials
        Plastic (PP)
        Color(s)
        White with light blue

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.