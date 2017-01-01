Search terms

  • Adds life to your meals Adds life to your meals Adds life to your meals

    Viva Collection Premium Induction cooker

    HD4932/00

    Adds life to your meals

    Nutrition is essential to good health. Philips induction cooker shortens cooking time by 1/3, and so better seals nutrients into the food. The induction cooker comes with a variety of cooking programs for healthy eating.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Viva Collection Premium Induction cooker

    Similar products

    See all Induction Cooker

    Adds life to your meals

    Induction cooker, heats fast seals in nutrition

    • 2100 W
    • Black, EER level 2
    User friendly 24-hour preset function

    User friendly 24-hour preset function

    User-friendly 24-hour preset function.

    6 power levels

    6 power levels

    6 power levels suitable for different cooking needs.

    Child safety lock design to make kitchen safer

    Child safety lock design to make kitchen safer

    Child safety lock design to make kitchen safer.

    Sensitive sensor touch operational panel

    Sensitive sensor touch operational panel

    Easy to read digital display

    Easy to read digital display

    Cooking time settings

    1 to 120 mins cooking time settings.

    2100W high power for faster cooking

    Fast cooking with high power (2100w) to instantly seal nutrition

    5 healthy cooking menus

    5 healthy cooking menus featuring unique heating program.

    Fast cooking better seals nutrition into food

    Philips Induction Cooker shortens average cooking time by more than 1/3 compared to conventional gas cooker. Result obtained by an independent test laboratory- Intertek Testing Services Hong Kong Ltd. Footnote: Test result can be obtained under written request

    Extra safe automatic off function

    The cooker will shut off automatically when cooking is completed.

    Full glass panel

    Full glass panel is easy to clean.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Materials of main body
      Full glass panel - A grade
      Color(s)
      Black
      Height
      65  mm
      Width
      290  mm
      Depth
      360  mm
      Weight (incl. packaging)
      4.4  kg

    • Convenience

      Child Protection
      Child Lock

    • Dimensions

      Packaging dimensions (WxHxD)
      322(W)X214(D)X409(H)
      Set dimension (WxHxD)
      280(W)×350(D)×65(H)

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.2  m
      Voltage
      220  V
      Wattage
      2100  W
      Frequency
      50  Hz

    • General specifications

      Fast cooking better seals nutrition into food
      Yes
      Auto-off program cooks food safely
      Yes
      More comfortable cooking without flame
      Yes
      Cool-to-touch surface cooks foods safely
      Yes
      LCD provides program and status information
      Yes
      24-hour timer setting
      Yes
      Touch sensor control panel
      Yes

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Discover

    My Philips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.