Adds life to your meals
Nutrition is essential to good health. Philips induction cooker shortens cooking time by 1/3, and so better seals nutrients into the food. The induction cooker comes with a variety of cooking programs for healthy eating. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
6 power levels suitable for different cooking needs.
Child safety lock design to make kitchen safer.
1 to 120 mins cooking time settings.
Fast cooking with high power (2100w) to instantly seal nutrition
5 healthy cooking menus featuring unique heating program.
Philips Induction Cooker shortens average cooking time by more than 1/3 compared to conventional gas cooker. Result obtained by an independent test laboratory- Intertek Testing Services Hong Kong Ltd. Footnote: Test result can be obtained under written request
The cooker will shut off automatically when cooking is completed.
Full glass panel is easy to clean.
