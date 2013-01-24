Home
Daily Collection

Induction cooker

HD4911/00
  Adds life to your meals
    Daily Collection Induction cooker

    HD4911/00

    Adds life to your meals

    Nutrition is essential to good health. Philips induction cooker shortens cooking time by 1/3, and so better seals nutrients into the food. The induction cooker comes with a variety of cooking programs for healthy eating. See all benefits

    Daily Collection Induction cooker

      Adds life to your meals

      Induction cooker, heats fast seals in nutrition

      • Sensor Touch
      • 2100 W
      5 power levels to meet all cooking needs

      5 power levels to meet all cooking needs

      5 power levels suitable for different cooking needs.

      Cool to touch surface

      Cool to touch surface

      Cool to touch surface gives comfortable cooking.

      Sensitive sensor touch operational panel

      Sensitive sensor touch operational panel

      Easy to read digital display

      Easy to read digital display

      2100W high power for faster cooking

      Fast cooking with high power (2100w) to instantly seal nutrition

      Fast cooking better seals nutrition into food

      Philips Induction Cooker shortens average cooking time by more than 1/3 compared to conventional gas cooker. Result obtained by an independent test laboratory- Intertek Testing Services Hong Kong Ltd. Footnote: Test result can be obtained under written request

      5 healthy cooking menus

      5 healthy cooking menus featuring unique heating program.

      Cooking time settings

      1 to 120 mins cooking time settings.

      Full glass panel

      Full glass panel is easy to clean.

      A-grade glass panel is solid and durable

      A-grade glass panel is solid and durable

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Fast cooking better seals nutrition into food
        Yes
        24-hour timer setting
        Yes
        Auto-off program cooks food safely
        Yes
        More comfortable cooking without flame
        Yes
        Cool-to-touch surface cooks foods safely
        Yes
        Touch sensor control panel
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Materials of main body
        Full glass panel - A grade
        Height
        65  mm
        Width
        280  mm
        Depth
        350  mm
        Color(s)
        Black
        Weight (incl. packaging)
        4  kg

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50-60  Hz
        Wattage
        2100  W
        Cord length
        1.2  m

      • Dimensions

        Packaging dimensions (WxHxD)
        332(W)X212(D)X392(H)
        Set dimension (WxHxD)
        280(W)×350(D)×65(H)

