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  • Adds life to your meals Adds life to your meals Adds life to your meals

    Daily Collection Induction cooker

    HD4911/00

    Adds life to your meals

    Nutrition is essential to good health. Philips induction cooker shortens cooking time by 1/3, and so better seals nutrients into the food. The induction cooker comes with a variety of cooking programs for healthy eating.

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    Daily Collection Induction cooker

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    See all Induction Cooker

    Adds life to your meals

    Induction cooker, heats fast seals in nutrition

    • Sensor Touch
    • 2100 W
    5 power levels to meet all cooking needs

    5 power levels to meet all cooking needs

    5 power levels suitable for different cooking needs.

    Cool to touch surface

    Cool to touch surface

    Cool to touch surface gives comfortable cooking.

    Sensitive sensor touch operational panel

    Sensitive sensor touch operational panel

    Easy to read digital display

    Easy to read digital display

    2100W high power for faster cooking

    Fast cooking with high power (2100w) to instantly seal nutrition

    Fast cooking better seals nutrition into food

    Philips Induction Cooker shortens average cooking time by more than 1/3 compared to conventional gas cooker. Result obtained by an independent test laboratory- Intertek Testing Services Hong Kong Ltd. Footnote: Test result can be obtained under written request

    5 healthy cooking menus

    5 healthy cooking menus featuring unique heating program.

    Cooking time settings

    1 to 120 mins cooking time settings.

    Full glass panel

    Full glass panel is easy to clean.

    A-grade glass panel is solid and durable

    A-grade glass panel is solid and durable

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Materials of main body
      Full glass panel - A grade
      Color(s)
      Black
      Height
      65  mm
      Width
      280  mm
      Depth
      350  mm
      Weight (incl. packaging)
      4  kg

    • Dimensions

      Packaging dimensions (WxHxD)
      332(W)X212(D)X392(H)
      Set dimension (WxHxD)
      280(W)×350(D)×65(H)

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.2  m
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Wattage
      2100  W
      Frequency
      50-60  Hz

    • General specifications

      Fast cooking better seals nutrition into food
      Yes
      Auto-off program cooks food safely
      Yes
      More comfortable cooking without flame
      Yes
      Cool-to-touch surface cooks foods safely
      Yes
      24-hour timer setting
      Yes
      Touch sensor control panel
      Yes

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