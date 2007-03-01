Kettle
Clear water, cleaner kettle
Wouldn't it be great to boil water in seconds and to easily clean the Philips kettle? The flat heating element enables you to boil water fast and it is easy to clean. The washable anti-calc filter gives you clear water, thus clearer drinks.
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Clear water, cleaner kettle Powerful kettle, easy to clean heating element 1.7 L 2400 W Water level indicator White orange Hinged lid Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing
Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.
Anti-limescale filter for a clear cup of water
The removable anti-limescale filter ensures the water you pour into your cup is clean.
Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning
Light indicates when kettle is switched on
Hinged locking lid: easy to use, maximum safety Bell rings when your water is ready
Bell rings when your water is ready
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Accessories
Included
Spout filter
Technical specifications
Voltage
220-240
V Power
2000-2400
W Cord length
0.75
m Capacity
1.7
l Frequency
50/60
Hz
Design
Color
White & orange
General specifications
Product features
360 degrees base
Automatic shut-off
Boil-dry protection
Cord storage
Non-slip feet
Ergonomic grip
Wide opening lid
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