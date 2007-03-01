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  • Clear water, cleaner kettle Clear water, cleaner kettle Clear water, cleaner kettle

    Kettle

    HD4681/80

    Clear water, cleaner kettle

    Wouldn't it be great to boil water in seconds and to easily clean the Philips kettle? The flat heating element enables you to boil water fast and it is easy to clean. The washable anti-calc filter gives you clear water, thus clearer drinks.

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    Kettle

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    Clear water, cleaner kettle

    Powerful kettle, easy to clean heating element

    • 1.7 L 2400 W
    • Water level indicator
    • White orange
    • Hinged lid
    Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

    Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

    Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.

    Anti-limescale filter for a clear cup of water

    Anti-limescale filter for a clear cup of water

    The removable anti-limescale filter ensures the water you pour into your cup is clean.

    Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

    Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

    Light indicates when kettle is switched on

    Light indicates when kettle is switched on

    Hinged locking lid: easy to use, maximum safety

    Hinged locking lid: easy to use, maximum safety

    Bell rings when your water is ready

    Bell rings when your water is ready

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Included
      Spout filter

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Power
      2000-2400  W
      Cord length
      0.75  m
      Capacity
      1.7  l
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz

    • Design

      Color
      White & orange

    • General specifications

      Product features
      • 360 degrees base
      • Automatic shut-off
      • Boil-dry protection
      • Cord storage
      • Non-slip feet
      • Ergonomic grip
      • Wide opening lid

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