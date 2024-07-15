Search terms

    HD4515 Digital Rice Cooker

    HD4515/55

    Great tasty rice and dishes for all the family

    "Smart 3D" creates powerful heat circulation from top, side and bottom that heats rice evenly and thoroughly, together with the long lasting Bakuhanseki coating inner pot makes great tasty rice and dishes for every meal.

    With “Smart 3D” and long lasting Bakuhanseki pot

    • Smart 3D heating
    • Bakuhanseki coating
    • Multifunction
    • 10 menus
    • 1.8L
    10 dedicated cooking menus for the contemporary cook

    10 multifunction programs with separate menus for rice and multigrain for a variety of dishes.

    Automatic keep warm function

    Keep warm function automatically starts to work after rice is cooked and ensures your rice remains hot and fluffy for up to 24 hours.

    5 layers for better heat conductivity

    5 layers for better heat conductivity, and extra thick alloy ensures every grain is cooked perfectly.

    State of the art Bakuhanseki coating is 6X harder

    Bakuhanseki coating which is super durable and 6X harder. Bakuhanseki is natural stone and contains minerals and micro-nutrient elements.

    Large digital display provides easy-to-read menus and time

    Large digital display provides easy-to-read menus and time for easy operation.

    Smart 3D heating

    "Smart 3D" creates powerful heat circulation from top, side and bottom that heats rice evenly and thoroughly.

    Detachable inner lid for easy cleaning

    Detachable inner lid for easy cleaning.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Accessories

      Plastic steam tray
      Yes
      Measuring cup
      Yes
      Spatula
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      790W~940W  W
      Voltage
      220~240V  V
      Rice capacity
      1.8L  l

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

