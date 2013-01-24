Home
Viva Collection

Rice cooker

HD3132/68
    -{discount-value}

    Philips state of the art 5-layer ProCeramic+ pot is 5x harder than normal coatings ensuring your pot lasts longer and thanks to the 3D heating system, every grain is well cooked for you and your family to enjoy for up to 48 hours See all benefits

      With the ultimate, long lasting ProCeramic+ Pot

      • ProCeramic Pot with big handle
      • Smart 3D heating
      • 48hr keep warm
      • Big capacity of 2L
      Inner pot with cool-touch handles for easy access

      Easy carrying out the innerpot when you cook different varieties.

      Automatic keep warm function for up to 48 hours

      Keep warm function automatically starts to work after rice is cooked and ensures your rice remains hot and fluffy for up to 48 hours

      Extra thick alloy ensures every grain is cooked perfectly

      Smart 3D heating system cooks rice evenly

      Smart 3D heating system cooks the rice from all directions, delivering great tasting rice grain by grain

      Fully detachable inner lid for easy cleaning

      Fully detachable inner lid for easy cleaning. The inner lid also encompasses a unique design that can efficiently remove foam and prevent overflow during cooking

      State of the art ProCeramic+ coating is 5x harder

      ProCeramic plus: up to 5 times more durable than conventional rice cookers*. Its super scratch resistant surface is for longer usage (*Philips rice cooker inner pot is made of 5-layer ProCeramic+ and conventional rice cooker inner pot is made of non-stick coating)

      Extra large 2.0L capacity serves up to 14 people

      Extra large 2.0L capacity, ideal to serve up to 14 people

      Durable stainless steel body for long lasting performance

      High gloss non-stick coating by Whitford for easy cleaning

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Measuring cup
        • Spatula
        • Steaming tray/basket

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        0.8  m
        Frequency
        50  Hz
        Voltage
        220  V
        Power
        650  W

      • Design

        Color
        Silver

      • Finishing

        Material of main body
        Metal

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

