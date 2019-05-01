HD3115/65
Great tasting rice, for all the family
Philips non-stick and anti-scratch 5-layer inner pot conducts and retains heat more evenly, delivering hot fluffy great tasting rice for up to 24 hours.See all benefits
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Smart heating system cooks the rice from all directions, delivering great tasting rice grain by grain.
Keep warm function automatically starts to work after rice is cooked and ensures your rice remains hot and fluffy for up to 5 hours.
Extra large 1.8L capacity, ideal to serve up to 12 people.
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