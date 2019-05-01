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  • Great tasting rice, for all the family Great tasting rice, for all the family Great tasting rice, for all the family

    Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker

    HD3115/65

    Great tasting rice, for all the family

    Philips non-stick and anti-scratch 5-layer inner pot conducts and retains heat more evenly, delivering hot fluffy great tasting rice for up to 24 hours.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker

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    Great tasting rice, for all the family

    Long lasting 5-layer non-stick inner pot

    • 5 layers inner pot
    • Big capacity of 1.8L
    • 5hr keep warm
    • 2 years warranty

    Smart heating system cooks rice evenly

    Smart heating system cooks the rice from all directions, delivering great tasting rice grain by grain.

    Automatic keep warm function for up to 5 hours

    Keep warm function automatically starts to work after rice is cooked and ensures your rice remains hot and fluffy for up to 5 hours.

    Extra large 1.8L capacity serves up to 12 people

    Extra large 1.8L capacity, ideal to serve up to 12 people.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Accessories

      Included
      • Measuring cup
      • Spatula

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      0.8  m
      Power
      800  W
      Voltage
      230  V
      Frequency
      50  Hz

    • Design

      Color
      • Grey
      • White

    • General specifications

      Type of lid
      Fixed

    • Finishing

      Material of main body
      Plastic

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

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