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2 year warranty

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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Rice cooker
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Rice cooker
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Daily Collection Rice cooker
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Rice cooker
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Rice cooker
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Daily Collection Rice cooker

Discontinued

Daily CollectionRice cooker

HD3017/66

Tasty Rice, Joyful Meal.

Tasty rice makes the whole meal more enjoyable and the way of cooking plays an important role. Philips' rice cooker with 5-layer golden inner pot can transmits heat evenly, thus brings out the best taste of rice.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

The leading brand of Airfryer appliances in the world1

Bring you the great taste through “Big Pot Effect”

Tasty Rice, Joyful Meal.

  • 5L

  • 1.8L (max rice volume)

  • 10 cups

Heats evenly to cook rice tastier

Golden coating ensures inner pot is durable and non-stick

Golden coating ensures inner pot is durable and non-stick.

Automatic keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

Automatic keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

Use the keep warm function to keep rice warm for a longer period of time. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keepwarm mode

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers 