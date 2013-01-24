Home
Daily Collection

Rice cooker

HD3017/66
    -{discount-value}

    Daily Collection Rice cooker

    HD3017/66

    Tasty Rice, Joyful Meal.

    Tasty rice makes the whole meal more enjoyable and the way of cooking plays an important role. Philips' rice cooker with 5-layer golden inner pot can transmits heat evenly, thus brings out the best taste of rice. See all benefits

    Daily Collection Rice cooker

    Daily Collection Rice cooker

      Bring you the great taste through “Big Pot Effect”

      • 5L
      • 1.8L (max rice volume)
      • 10 cups
      Automatic keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

      Automatic keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

      Use the keep warm function to keep rice warm for a longer period of time. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keepwarm mode

      One touch button for easy control

      One touch button for easy control

      One press button to control cook or keep warm, with clear light on the panel to show cooking status

      Easy-to-read water level indicator

      Easy-to-read water level indicator

      Clear water level marking shows capacity and rice-water ratio

      Detachable power cord for convenient storage

      Detachable power cord for convenient storage

      Golden coating ensures inner pot is durable and non-stick

      Golden coating ensures inner pot is durable and non-stick.

      Automatic rice cooking

      Rice cooking and keep warm conveniently

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        12 hours keep warm
        Yes
        Easy-to-clean non-stick inner pot
        Yes
        Detachable power cord for convenient storage
        Yes
        Spillover prevention vent
        Yes
        Dish washer safe inner pot
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Materials of main body
        Tin Plate
        Dimensions (L x W x H)
        305x305x295  mm
        Weight appliance
        3.7  kg
        Color(s)
        light green flower
        Color of control panel
        Green

      • Accessories

        Plastic steam tray
        Yes
        Rice scoop
        Yes
        Measuring cup
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50-60  Hz
        Wattage
        650  W
        Cord length
        1.2  m
        Capacity
        5/10  Litres / cups

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

