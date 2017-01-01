2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD3017/66
Tasty Rice, Joyful Meal.
Tasty rice makes the whole meal more enjoyable and the way of cooking plays an important role. Philips' rice cooker with 5-layer golden inner pot can transmits heat evenly, thus brings out the best taste of rice.
5L
1.8L (max rice volume)
10 cups
Golden coating ensures inner pot is durable and non-stick.
Use the keep warm function to keep rice warm for a longer period of time. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keepwarm mode
Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers