    Viva Collection Toaster

    HD2637/91

    Great Crispy toast no matter hand cut or pre-slice

    10% Wider slots size* together with the self centering racks, regardless thin slices or thick hand cut slices, always hold and lock each slice perfectly centered for even browning result.

    Viva Collection Toaster

    Great Crispy toast no matter hand cut or pre-slice

    Extra wide slots catering easily thick or thin

    • Extra wide 2 slots toaster
    • Built in bun warmer
    • Black
    Extra wide slot fits thick or thin, fresh or frozen slices.

    Extra wide slot fits thick or thin, fresh or frozen slices.

    The self centering mechanism perfectly centers each slice for even browning, regardless of thickness.

    High lift to safely take out smaller pieces

    High lift to safely take out smaller pieces

    The feature allows you to lift smaller pieces of bread safely

    Built in bun rack for heating rolls, pastries or buns

    Built in bun rack for heating rolls, pastries or buns

    Built in bun rack to warm pastries, rolls or buns easily.

    Reheat, defrost in one go

    Reheat, defrost in one go

    Reheat and defrost functions to toast frozen toast/bread in one go

    Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

    Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

    Stop button to stop toasting at any time

    Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

    Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

    Easy to clean thanks to the removable crumb tray.

    Extra auto shut-off protection

    Extra auto shut-off protection

    Extra auto-off protection protects the product against short circuit.

    Adjustable 7 levels of browning control

    Adjust the heat level to your perference and get your toast the way you want it.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      240  V
      Cord length
      0.85  m
      Frequency
      50-60  Hz

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      300x172x201  mm
      Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
      334x200x221  mm
      Weight of product
      1.49  kg
      Weight incl. packaging
      1.95  kg
      Slot size (LxWxH)
      138x33x125  mm

    • General specifications

      Number of browning levels
      7
      Product features
      • Adjustable browning
      • Automatic shut-off
      • Cancel button
      • Cord storage
      • Defrost function
      • High lift function
      • Non-slip feet

    • Design and finishing

      Color(s)
      Black
      Material of main body
      Metal & Plastic

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

    • 10% wider slot is comparing to the predecessor (HD2630)

