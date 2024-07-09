Great Crispy toast no matter hand cut or pre-slice
10% Wider slots size* together with the self centering racks, regardless thin slices or thick hand cut slices, always hold and lock each slice perfectly centered for even browning result. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Great Crispy toast no matter hand cut or pre-slice
Extra wide slots catering easily thick or thin
- Extra wide 2 slots toaster
- Built in bun warmer
- Black
Extra wide slot fits thick or thin, fresh or frozen slices.
The self centering mechanism perfectly centers each slice for even browning, regardless of thickness.
High lift to safely take out smaller pieces
The feature allows you to lift smaller pieces of bread safely
Built in bun rack for heating rolls, pastries or buns
Built in bun rack to warm pastries, rolls or buns easily.
Reheat, defrost in one go
Reheat and defrost functions to toast frozen toast/bread in one go
Cancel button to stop toasting at any time
Stop button to stop toasting at any time
Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning
Easy to clean thanks to the removable crumb tray.
Extra auto shut-off protection
Extra auto-off protection protects the product against short circuit.
Adjustable 7 levels of browning control
Adjust the heat level to your perference and get your toast the way you want it.
Technical Specifications
-
Country of origin
- Made in
-
China
-
Technical specifications
- Voltage
-
240
V
- Cord length
-
0.85
m
- Frequency
-
50-60
Hz
-
Weight and dimensions
- Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
-
300x172x201
mm
- Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
-
334x200x221
mm
- Weight of product
-
1.49
kg
- Weight incl. packaging
-
1.95
kg
- Slot size (LxWxH)
-
138x33x125
mm
-
General specifications
- Number of browning levels
-
7
- Product features
-
-
Adjustable browning
-
Automatic shut-off
-
Cancel button
-
Cord storage
-
Defrost function
-
High lift function
-
Non-slip feet
-
Design and finishing
- Color(s)
-
Black
- Material of main body
-
Metal & Plastic
-
Service
- 2-year worldwide guarantee
-
Yes
-
Sustainability
- User manual
-
100% recycled paper
- 10% wider slot is comparing to the predecessor (HD2630)
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.