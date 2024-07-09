Search terms

    Daily Collection Toaster

    HD2581/01

    Crispy golden brown toast every day

    This compact toaster comes with 8 settings and 2 large variable slots, so you can have even toasting result regardless of different bread types. The integrated bun rack also allows you to warm your favorite buns, pastries and rolls easily.

    8 settings allow you to toast different types of bread without the risk of getting it burnt. Adjust the browning setting to your preference and get your toast the way you want it.

    2 large variable slots for different size of bread. The bread is kept in the center for even browning results on both sides, thanks to the self-centering feature.

    Integrated bun rack to warm your favorite buns, pastries and rolls easily.

    The reheat function warms toast in seconds, and the defrost function helps to toast frozen bread in one go.

    Stop at any moment you like by pressing the stop button.

    Easy to clean thanks to the removable crumb tray.

    High lift feature to easily remove small pieces of bread.

    Extra auto-off protection protects the product against short circuit.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Product dimensions (L x W x H)
      18.8x27.5x15.6  cm

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Power
      760-900  W
      Frequency
      50-60  Hz

    • General specifications

      Number of browning levels
      8
      Product features
      • Adjustable browning
      • Automatic shut-off
      • Cancel button
      • Cool wall exterior
      • Defrost function
      • High lift function
      • Integrated cord storage

    • Design and finishing

      Color(s)
      White
      Material of main body
      Plastic

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      User manual
      100% recycled paper

