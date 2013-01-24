Home
Daily Collection

Sandwich maker

HD2393/92
    -{discount-value}

    Perfectly toasted sandwiches anytime with this hi-temperature, hi-power sandwichmaker with cut and seal plates to seal ingredients inside. Easiest to use with easy lock system and easiest to store with vertical compact storage option. See all benefits

    Perfectly toasted sandwiches anytime with this hi-temperature, hi-power sandwichmaker with cut and seal plates to seal ingredients inside. Easiest to use with easy lock system and easiest to store with vertical compact storage option. See all benefits

      • 820 W
      • Cut-and-seal plate
      Cool touch handle

      Handle keeps cool for safe use during toasting.

      Cord winding facility

      Cord winding facility to neatly store the cord.

      Cut and seal plates seal ingredients/cheese inside sandwich

      Cut and seal plates to ensure the ingredients and cheese are sealed inside the sandwiches

      Easy push down lock system

      Simply push down to securely close and lock the sandwich maker.

      Vertical, compact storage

      Space saving compact storage.

      Special non-stick coating makes cleaning easier

      High power for fast heating up

      High power to heat up the sandwich maker quickly.

      Heating-up and ready-to-cook light

      Clearly indicates heating-up and ready-to cook.

      Rubber feet ensure it stays in one place

      Ensure the product stays in one place during use.

      High temperature for a perfectly toasted sandwich

      The high temperature toasts the sandwiches evenly for tasty crusty sandwiches.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        820 W
        Cord length
        0.8 m
        Voltage
        220-240 V

      • General specifications

        Cool-touch handle
        Yes
        Non-stick coated plates
        Yes
        On/Off switch (for Europe)
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        Black
        Dimensions (L x W x H)
        231 x 218 x90 mm

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

