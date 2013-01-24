Sandwiches made easily
Chose your favorite ingredients and make tasty sandwiches easily! See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Sandwiches made easily
Chose your favorite ingredients and make tasty sandwiches easily! See all benefits
Sandwiches made easily
Chose your favorite ingredients and make tasty sandwiches easily! See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Sandwiches made easily
Chose your favorite ingredients and make tasty sandwiches easily! See all benefits
Cut and seal plates of the Philips sandwich maker seal ingredients inside sandwich.
Cool touch handle.
The high temperature of the Philips electric grill plate seals in all the juices and flavour of the food. That’s because the moment the food comes into contact with the surface of the grill, it begins to sizzle and brown, forming a tasty crust that keeps all the goodness and flavour inside, where it belongs.
Vertical storage position.
Easy cleaning thanks to non-stick coated plates.
Heating-up and ready-to-cook light.
General specifications
Technical specifications