Viva Collection

All-In-One Cooker

HD2137/62
    -{discount-value}

    Viva Collection All-In-One Cooker

    HD2137/62

    The All-in-One Solution for your cooking needs

    With intelligent cooking system, you can slow cook, pressure cook and mutli cook all in the one machine. See all benefits

    The All-in-One Solution for your cooking needs

    With intelligent cooking system, you can slow cook, pressure cook and mutli cook all in the one machine. See all benefits

      The All-in-One Solution for your cooking needs

      Fully customized cooking style and time

      • Digital
      • 6 Liter
      • 1000W
      9 safety protection systems

      Durable and non-stick inner pot

      Easy to program timer indicates the cooking progress

      Pressure cook with various direct menu buttons

      Slow cook with high & low temperature up to 12 hours

      Easy-to-clean detachable inner lid design

      Auto pressure release to ensure safety

      In case of abnormal high pressure inside the cooker, steam will be released automatically from the pressure regulator valve to ensure safety.

      Automatic keep warm for 12 hours, reheat functions

      Easy to control cooking progress

      Multi cook menus with recommended cooking time

      Multi cook menus (Yogurt, stew, bake) with recommended cooking time.

      Saute/Sear with high & low temperature

      Saute/Sear with high & low temperature up to 2 hours

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Measuring cup
        • Recipe booklet
        • Spatula
        • Steaming tray/basket

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.2  m
        Voltage
        230  V
        Capacity bowl
        6  L
        Power
        1000  W

      • Design

        Color
        Silver
        Color of control panel
        Black

      • Finishing

        Material of main body
        Stainless steel

