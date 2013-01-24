Home
Hairclipper series 3000

Hair clipper

HC3520/15
    Get an easy haircut, quick and easily. DualCut technology with self-sharpening blades clips twice as fast*. Trim-n-Flow technology features a comb designed to prevent clogging - so you can finish your style in one go. See all benefits

    Get an easy haircut, quick and easily. DualCut technology with self-sharpening blades clips twice as fast*. Trim-n-Flow technology features a comb designed to prevent clogging - so you can finish your style in one go. See all benefits

    Get an easy haircut, quick and easily. DualCut technology with self-sharpening blades clips twice as fast*. Trim-n-Flow technology features a comb designed to prevent clogging - so you can finish your style in one go. See all benefits

    Get an easy haircut, quick and easily. DualCut technology with self-sharpening blades clips twice as fast*. Trim-n-Flow technology features a comb designed to prevent clogging - so you can finish your style in one go. See all benefits

      Easy, even haircut

      Faster clipping without clogging*

      • Stainless steel blades
      • 13 length settings
      • 75mins cordless use/8h charge
      Trim-n-Flow technology for continuous cutting

      Trim-n-Flow technology for continuous cutting

      Our new, innovative comb is designed to prevent hair from getting stuck in the clipper. So you can continue cutting your hair, from start to finish, without interruption.

      Double-sharpened blades for 2 times faster clipping

      Double-sharpened blades for 2 times faster clipping

      Power through any type of hair with our advanced DualCut technology: an innovative two-sided cutting element that cuts hair twice as fast as one-sided blades.

      Self-sharpening stainless steel blades

      Self-sharpening stainless steel blades

      Self-sharpening stainless steel blades are incredibly long-lasting. Even after 5 years, they cut just like they did on day one.

      Easily select and lock-in 13 length settings: 0,5 to 23mm

      Easily select and lock-in 13 length settings: 0,5 to 23mm

      Simply select and lock in the length you want. The adjustable comb has 12 lock-in length settings from 1mm to 23mm, with precisely 2mm between each length. Remove the comb entirely for a close 0.5mm trim.

      75 minutes of cordless use after an 8-hour charge

      75 minutes of cordless use after an 8-hour charge

      The hairclipper's powerful NiMH battery provides up to 75 minutes of cordless power after 8 hour of charging. Giving you maximum power and freedom.

      Ergonomic handle for more comfort and control

      Ergonomic handle for more comfort and control

      The HAIRCLIPPER Series 3000 is designed to be comfortable to use, convenient to handle and easy to operate. The special texture and grip allow you to easily move the clipper and cut all around your head.

      Quick release blades for easy cleaning

      Quick release blades for easy cleaning

      Simply click to release the detachable head to quickly release and clean the blades.

      Zero maintenance, no oil needed

      Zero maintenance, no oil needed

      No oil needed, for easy maintenance and to save you time.

      2-year guarantee

      2-year guarantee

      All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and worldwide voltage compatibility.

      Technical Specifications

      • Cutting system

        Trim-n-Flow technology
        Yes
        Cutter width
        41mm
        Cutting element
        Stainless steel blades
        Number of length settings
        13
        Precision (size of steps)
        By 2mm
        Range of length settings
        From 0.5 to 23 mm

      • Accessories

        Comb
        Adjustable hair comb
        Maintenance
        Cleaning brush

      • Ease of use

        Cleaning
        • Removable cutter
        • Washable blades
        Operation
        Corded & Cordless use
        Maintenance free
        No oil needed

      • Power

        Run time
        Up to 75 minutes
        Charging
        8 hours full charge
        Battery type
        Ni-MH
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic grip & handling

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

          Awards

          • Faster clipping without clogging - tested on cut hair length up to 19mm, compared to predecessor comb
          • Cuts 2 times faster - versus its Philips predecessor

