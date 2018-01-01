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    Hairclipper series 3000 Hair clipper

    HC3505/15

    Constant power

    Get an easy haircut, quick and easily. DualCut technology with self-sharpening blades clips twice as fast*. Trim-n-Flow technology features a comb designed to prevent clogging - so you can finish your style in one go.

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    Hairclipper series 3000 Hair clipper

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    Constant power

    Easy haircut

    • Stainless steel blades
    • 13 length settings
    • Corded use
    Trim-n-Flow technology for continuous cutting

    Trim-n-Flow technology for continuous cutting

    Our Philips hair clipper with new, innovative comb is designed to prevent hair from getting stuck. So you can cut your hair, from start to finish, without interruptions.

    Maximum precision with double blades

    Maximum precision with double blades

    The Philips Hairclipper 3000 features advanced DualCut Technology for maximum precision. It comes with double blades, and is designed to stay as sharp as day 1.

    Get a perfect but protective trim

    Get a perfect but protective trim

    The self-sharpening steel blades are designed to be incredibly long-lasting. Even after 5 years they cut with the same precision and accuracy as day 1.

    Adjusts to different length settings

    Adjusts to different length settings

    Cut your hair to the exact length you want. Just select one of 12 length settings between 1mm to 23mm at 2mm increments, or remove the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.

    Efficient power system for corded use

    Efficient power system for corded use

    The 1.8m long power cord provides constant power.

    Ergonomic design for comfort and control

    Ergonomic design for comfort and control

    Philips clippers have a textured grip designed for easy handling, so you can cut your hair with control and in comfort.

    Quick release blades for easy cleaning

    Quick release blades for easy cleaning

    Clean your electric hair clippers with ease. Simply click open the head to release and clean the blades.

    The blades never need oiling

    The blades never need oiling

    Clipping power that's easy to maintain—our blades never need oiling.

    Warranty for purchase protection

    Warranty for purchase protection

    All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty, never need to be oiled and are compatible with any voltage worldwide.

    DuraPower technology for a longer lasting battery life

    The DuraPower technology lowers the friction on the blades, which protects the motor and the battery from being overloaded. This way, the battery life time of your clipper is increased.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Comb
      Adjustable hair comb
      Maintenance
      Cleaning brush

    • Power

      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V

    • Design

      Handle
      Ergonomic grip & handling

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Cutting system

      Cutter width
      41mm
      Cutting element
      Stainless steel blades
      Trim-n-Flow technology
      Yes
      Number of length settings
      13
      Range of length settings
      From 0.5 to 23 mm
      Precision (size of steps)
      By 2mm

    • Ease of use

      Cleaning
      • Removable cutter
      • Washable blades
      Maintenance free
      No oil needed
      Operation
      Corded use only

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    • Faster clipping without clogging - tested on cut hair length up to 19mm, compared to predecessor comb
    • Cuts 2 times faster - versus its Philips predecessor

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