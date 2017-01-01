2 year warranty
Discontinued
HC3426/15
Kids safe, family perfect!
Cutting your family's hair has never been easier! The adjustable kid & adult combs, innovative cutting element and self-sharpening blades provide expert hair clipping technology for even the most sensitive skin & softest hair in the family.
Stainless steel blades
Kids comb
13 length settings
60mins cordless use/8h charge
The kid-friendly comb, with rounded tips and short teeth is especially suitable for the youngest members of your family. It glides smoothly over the skin without scratching, to give a safe and pleasant haircut every time. Simply select and lock in the length you want by using the adjustable comb which provides 12 length settings from 1 to 23mm, with precisely 2mm between each length. Or you can use it without the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.
Self-sharpening stainless steel blades for long-lasting sharpness.
Simply select and lock in the length you want with the adjustable comb which provides 12 lock-in length settings from 1mm to 23mm, with precisely 2mm between each length. Or you can use it without the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024
Versus its Philips predecessor