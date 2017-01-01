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Discontinued

Hairclipper series 3000Hair clipper

HC3426/15

Kids safe, family perfect!

Cutting your family's hair has never been easier! The adjustable kid & adult combs, innovative cutting element and self-sharpening blades provide expert hair clipping technology for even the most sensitive skin & softest hair in the family.

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The world's most preferred electric male grooming brand1

with DualCut Technology and kids comb

Kids safe, family perfect!

  • Stainless steel blades

  • Kids comb

  • 13 length settings

  • 60mins cordless use/8h charge

Includes a kids comb with 12 adjustable lengths: 1-23mm

Includes a kids comb with 12 adjustable lengths: 1-23mm

The kid-friendly comb, with rounded tips and short teeth is especially suitable for the youngest members of your family. It glides smoothly over the skin without scratching, to give a safe and pleasant haircut every time. Simply select and lock in the length you want by using the adjustable comb which provides 12 length settings from 1 to 23mm, with precisely 2mm between each length. Or you can use it without the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.

Self-sharpening steel blades for long-lasting sharpness

Self-sharpening steel blades for long-lasting sharpness

Self-sharpening stainless steel blades for long-lasting sharpness.

Easy to select and lock in 13 length settings: 0.5 to 23mm

Easy to select and lock in 13 length settings: 0.5 to 23mm

Simply select and lock in the length you want with the adjustable comb which provides 12 lock-in length settings from 1mm to 23mm, with precisely 2mm between each length. Or you can use it without the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.

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Disclaimers

  1. Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024 

  1. Versus its Philips predecessor