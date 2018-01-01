ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Single Product Shot
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Packaging Photograph
  • Single Product Shot
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Packaging Photograph

Discontinued

Hairclipper series 1000Kids' Hair Clipper

HC1055/15

Safe glide, gentle touch, professional care

Your new Philips kid hair clipper with ultra-silent motor, professional blade with special designed rounded tips, multiple combs and water proof design allows you to give your child a professional haircut in the comfort of your own home.

See all benefits

The world's most preferred electric male grooming brand1

Safe glide, gentle touch, professional care

  • Safe cutting system

  • Special designed rounded tips

  • Shorter ceramic cutter

  • Multiple length combs (1-12mm)

IPX 7 waterproof for safe and easy cleaning under the tap

IPX 7 waterproof for safe and easy cleaning under the tap

IPX 7 means the clipper is waterproof. You can clean the hair clipper safely and easily in water after use.

Multiple combs for 1mm to 12mm length settings.

Multiple combs for 1mm to 12mm length settings.

Multiple combs for 1mm to 12mm length settings.

Slim blades for easy clipping your kids' small head

Slim blades for easy clipping your kids' small head, designed to reach the tricky areas around the ears easily.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Disclaimers

  1. Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024 