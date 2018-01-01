2 year warranty
Discontinued
HC1055/15
Safe glide, gentle touch, professional care
Your new Philips kid hair clipper with ultra-silent motor, professional blade with special designed rounded tips, multiple combs and water proof design allows you to give your child a professional haircut in the comfort of your own home.
Safe cutting system
Special designed rounded tips
Shorter ceramic cutter
Multiple length combs (1-12mm)
IPX 7 means the clipper is waterproof. You can clean the hair clipper safely and easily in water after use.
Multiple combs for 1mm to 12mm length settings.
Slim blades for easy clipping your kids' small head, designed to reach the tricky areas around the ears easily.
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024