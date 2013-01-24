Healthy air in your car
Philips high-efficiency filtration technology removes fine particles like PM2,5 with a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 12m3/hour, to keep you and your family in good health. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Philips high efficiency particulate filtration removes fine particles found in car indoor environment with a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 12m3/hour(50% of 0,3µm particles filtration; 3m3 chamber).This includes cigarette smoke, pollens, dust, PM2.5, and airborne virus or bacteria superior to 0,3 micron
Your Philips GoPure car air purifier will clean 50% of all fine particles inside your car in just 13 min. This has been tested in a 3m3 chamber, a volume similar to the interior of an average sedan car.
Automatic switch on when you start your car
Including 2m 12V power cable and mounting accessories for safe installation on armrest, headrest and under seats
