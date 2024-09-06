Search terms

    PerfectCare Compact Plus Steam generator iron

    GC7933/36

    1 award

    So fast and convenient, and you’ll never worry about burning clothes. Finish faster with twice as much steam as a steam iron. No settings to change and faster results with better wrinkle removal. Easy to iron your basket in one go.

    Compared to Philips steam iron Azur*

    • Max 6.5 bar pump pressure
    • Up to 450g steam boost
    • 1.5L detachable water tank
    • Carry lock
    No temperature settings to change

    Save a step in your weekly ironing routine. You won’t need to separate fabrics or change settings and wait for the temperature to change anymore. Thanks to OptimalTEMP, you iron everything from your denim jeans to delicate silks without adjusting the temperature.

    Scratch-resistant SteamGlide Plus soleplate for smooth glide

    Our scratch-resistant SteamGlide Plus soleplate delivers excellent gliding performance on any fabric. Our patented 5-layer coating with its advanced titanium layer effortlessly glides on any fabric for the fastest results.

    Even if you’re multi-tasking or get distracted, you’ll never burn your clothes. Thanks to our OptimalTEMP technology, we promise this steam generator iron will never burn any ironable fabric. You can even leave it resting face down on your clothes or ironing board. No burns, no shine. Guaranteed.

    When you need to tackle tough creases with ease, rely on our continuous steam to do the hard work for you. Watch those creases melt away when you use an extra boost of steam where you need it. And it’s perfect when you want to steam vertical curtains or refresh hanging clothes.

    Thanks to its compact size it’s light and easy to handle as you iron your clothes. It even fits on your ironing board. But don’t think smaller means less powerful. Thanks to our exclusive ProVelocity technology, we’ve made powerful steam generators that are lightweight and more compact than ever.

    A 1.5-liter transparent tank gives you up to 1.5 hours of continuous use. See clearly how much water is left and refill easily at any time under the tap through the large filling door.

    It’s easy to maintain your steam generator with Smart Calc Clean, our built in descaling system. It will remind you when it’s time to descale and includes a container to make descaling easy and safe. Since it is reusable you will save money and never need to buy extra cartridges.

    Lock your iron securely to the base station for easy carrying around the house and to reduce the risk of accidentally touching the hot soleplate.

    The automatic shut off function automatically switches off your steam generator iron if it has not been used for a few minutes. This saves energy and gives you peace of mind.

    Technical Specifications

    • Storage

      Carry lock
      For transportation and safety
      Cord storage
      Velcro fix
      Hose storage
      Hose storage compartment

    • Design

      Color
      Purple Magic

    • Easy to use

      Safe on all ironable fabrics
      Even delicates like silk
      Water tank capacity
      1500  ml
      Soleplate gliding performance
      4  stars
      Soleplate name
      SteamGlide Plus
      Detachable water tank
      Yes
      Refill any time during use
      Yes
      Tap water suitable
      Yes
      Power cord length
      1.65  m
      Hose length
      1.6  m
      Integrated power plug
      Yes
      Precision steam tip
      Yes
      Ready to use
      • Light indicator
      • Sound indicator
      Soleplate scratch resistance
      4  stars
      Auto shut-off
      Yes

    • Accessories included

      Calc clean container
      Yes

    • Guarantee

      2 year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Technology

      OptimalTEMP technology
      Yes
      For all ironable fabrics
      Yes
      No burns
      Yes
      No temperature settings needed
      Yes
      ProVelocity steam engine
      Yes

    • Fast crease removal

      Pressure
      Max 6.5 bar pump
      Power
      2400  W
      Steam boost
      Up to 450  g
      Continuous steam
      Up to 120  g/min
      Vertical steam
      Yes
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Ready to use
      2  minute(s)
      Steam-on-demand
      Yes

    • Green efficiency

      Energy saving*
      40  %
      Product packaging
      100% recycable
      Recycled plastic used
      15  %
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Scale management

      Descaling and cleaning
      Smart Calc Clean
      Descaling reminder
      • Light
      • Sound

    • Size and weight

      Weight of iron
      1.3  kg
      Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
      23 x 26.5 x 42.6  cm
      Product dimensions (WxHxL)
      20 x 23.3 x 37.1  cm
      Total weight with packaging
      3.85  kg
      Weight of iron + base
      2.8  kg

    Awards

    • Based on a 2 hours ironing session
    • Up to 40% energy savings based on IEC 603311, compared to GC6734.

