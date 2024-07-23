Search terms

  • Easy de-wrinkling everyday Easy de-wrinkling everyday Easy de-wrinkling everyday
    -{discount-value}

    Easy Touch Stand Steamer

    GC482/26

    1 award

    Easy de-wrinkling everyday

    Our new EasyTouch garment steamer is designed to be compact yet powerful. This essential steaming solution is great for quick de-wrinkling everyday.

    See all benefits

    Easy Touch Stand Steamer

    Similar products

    See all Garment Steamer

    Easy de-wrinkling everyday

    With the most compact stand steamer from Philips

    • 1600W, 32g/min
    • 80% larger filling hole*
    • 2 steam settings
    Safe to use on all garments

    Safe to use on all garments

    The steamer is safe to use on all fabrics. It is a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk and cashmere.

    Steam kills more than 99% of bacteria and dust mites*

    Steam kills more than 99% of bacteria and dust mites*

    Hot steam refreshes your clothes and kills more than 99% of bacteria and dust mites*. Less frequent washing and dry cleaning saves time and money, and helps clothes last longer.

    Glove for extra protection during steaming

    Glove for extra protection during steaming

    Heat proof glove included to protect your hand during steaming.

    1.4Lwater tank with 80% larger filling hole*

    1.4Lwater tank with 80% larger filling hole*

    The large 1.4L detachable water tank comes with an 80% larger filling hole* compared to predecessor models, enabling easier refilling and cleaning for better tank hygiene.

    Easy Rinse descaling for years of effective use

    Easy Rinse descaling for years of effective use

    Prolong the lifetime of your appliance by using the Easy Rinse descaling function regularly.

    Compact design for easy storage

    Compact design for easy storage

    Compact design for easy storage.

    2 steam settings for different types of fabric

    2 steam settings for different types of fabric

    Set your preferred steam level for optimal results on different fabrics. Use low steam for thinner fabrics and a more powerful setting for thicker fabrics and coats.

    32g/min continuous steam

    32g/min continuous steam

    32g/min of powerful continuous steam is concentrated through the nozzles, enabling de-wrinkling with only a few strokes.

    Adjustable pole for various height settings

    Adjustable pole for various height settings

    Integrated adjustable pole for hanging your garments. It is collapsible for easy storage.

    Technical Specifications

    • Easy to use

      Safe on all ironable fabrics
      Even delicates like silk
      Water tank capacity
      1400  ml
      Detachable water tank
      Yes
      Refill any time during use
      Yes
      Power cord length
      1.8  m

    • Accessories included

      Adjustable pole
      Yes
      Glove for extra protection
      Yes

    • Guarantee

      2 year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Fast crease removal

      Power
      1600  W
      Continuous steam
      32  g/min
      Vertical steam
      Yes
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Ready to use
      2  minute(s)
      Variable steam levels
      2

    • Green efficiency

      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Size and weight

      Weight of iron
      0.33  kg
      Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
      34.5 x 40 x 38.5 cm  cm
      Product dimensions (WxHxL)
      27.7 x 31.5 x 30.9  cm
      Total weight with packaging
      4.1  kg
      Weight of iron + base
      2.94  kg
      Pole dimensions extended
      155  cm

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Awards

    • * tested by third party institute for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538, Candida albicans ATCC 10231 with 1 minute steaming time (Technical Standard For Disinfection 2002-2.1.5)
    • Compared with GC509

    Discover

    My Philips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.