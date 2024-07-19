Search terms

  • Easy and effective Easy and effective Easy and effective
    -{discount-value}

    EasySpeed Steam iron

    GC1740/26

    1 award

    Easy and effective

    EasySpeed iron makes you’re your ironing easy and effective with lots of steam to remove tough creases, non-stick soleplate for easy gliding on all fabrics, Calc Clean function for durable performance.

    See all benefits

    EasySpeed Steam iron

    Similar products

    See all Steam Iron

    Easy and effective

    4 steam settings for better ironing results

    • Steam boost up to 90 g
    • Non-stick soleplate
    • Anti-scale
    220 ml water tank for longer ironing sessions

    220 ml water tank for longer ironing sessions

    Less refilling with the extra-large 220 ml water tank so you can iron more clothes in one go.

    Calc Clean slider for durable steam performance

    Calc Clean slider for durable steam performance

    This steam iron can be used with normal tap water and the calc clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale out of your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.

    Continuous steam up to 25g/min for good crease removal

    Continuous steam up to 25g/min for good crease removal

    Continuous steam up to 25g/min for good crease removal.

    Integrated water spray evenly moistens the fabric

    Integrated water spray evenly moistens the fabric

    The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.

    Power up to 2000 W enabling constant high steam output

    Power up to 2000 W enabling constant high steam output

    Power up to 2000 W enables constant high steam output.

    Larger soleplate to cover more in one go*

    Larger soleplate to cover more in one go*

    Wider hole for easy water filling*

    Wider hole for easy water filling*

    Non-stick soleplate for easy and fast gliding on all fabrics

    The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

    Triple precision tip to reach the most tricky areas

    The tip of this Philips iron is precise in 3 ways: it has a pointed tip, button groove and a sleek design of the nose. Triple Precision tip enables you to reach even into the most tricky areas, e.g. around the buttons or between the pleats.

    Technical Specifications

    • Power

      On mode (ECO mode)
      .

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.9  m
      Heating time
      30 sec

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      Light blue

    • Easy to use

      Water tank capacity
      220  ml
      Soleplate name
      Non-stick
      Spray
      Yes

    • Guarantee

      2 year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Fast crease removal

      Power
      2000  W
      Steam boost
      90  g
      Continuous steam
      25  g/min
      Variable steam levels
      Yes

    • Scale management

      Descaling and cleaning
      Smart Calc Clean

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Awards

    Discover

    My Philips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.