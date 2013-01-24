Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Steam iron

GC1010
  • Fast and efficient - guaranteed Fast and efficient - guaranteed Fast and efficient - guaranteed
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause

    Steam iron

    GC1010

    Fast and efficient - guaranteed

    Steam iron with three steam settings, aluminium soleplate, integrated Calc-Clean function and spray function.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Steam iron

    Fast and efficient - guaranteed

    Steam iron with three steam settings, aluminium soleplate, integrated Calc-Clean function and spray function.

    Fast and efficient - guaranteed

    Steam iron with three steam settings, aluminium soleplate, integrated Calc-Clean function and spray function.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Steam iron

    Fast and efficient - guaranteed

    Steam iron with three steam settings, aluminium soleplate, integrated Calc-Clean function and spray function.

    Similar products

    See all steam-iron

      Fast and efficient - guaranteed

      Speed shaped soleplate

      1400 Watt enables constant high steam output

      1400 Watt enables constant high steam output

      This powerful iron heats up quickly and maintains very stable temperatures during ironing, making it easier to remove creases properly.

      Iron temperature-ready light

      Iron temperature-ready light

      Indicator light goes off when the required ironing temperature has been reached.

      Aluminium soleplate for easy gliding on all fabrics

      Aluminium soleplate for easy gliding on all fabrics

      The durable aluminium soleplate easily glides over all fabrics, is scratch resistant and easy to clean.

      Calc clean to prevent your iron from scale build up

      Calc clean to prevent your iron from scale build up

      The calc clean function enables you to simply flush your Philips iron to remove the calc particles out of your iron. This will extend the lifetime of your iron.

      Continuous high steam ouput for better crease removal

      Continuous high steam helps to remove though creases easily.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Frequency
        50 - 60  Hz
        Voltage
        220 - 240  V

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        150  ml

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Power
        1400  W

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.